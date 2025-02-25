Shannon Sharpe claims Les Snead is "sick of" Matthew Stafford

Les Snead and Matthew Stafford were once thrilled to be together. After Jared Goff ran out his welcome, the Rams were hungry to make a big move. They settled on Matthew Stafford. Together, Stafford and Snead won a Super Bowl. Just three calendar years later, the two are facing financial friction.

Speaking on a February 25 edition of "First Take," NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe simplified the contractual financial strife down to an apparently emotional one.

"It seems to me the Rams are tired of him. It's a situation Stephen A. like I was in college, and my girlfriend and I, we were both sick. I was sick of her and she was sick of me. It seemed like the Rams and Matthew Stafford has run into a very similar situation. He's sick of them and they're sick of him," he said.

At this point, some fatigue would be understandable. Over the last couple of offseasons, questions about retirement coupled with frustration over his salary have been a consistent sticking point for Puka Nacua's quarterback and the Rams.

Other shoe drops on Matthew Stafford's 2024 contract negotiation with Les Snead

Les Snead at Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Les Snead and Matthew Stafford wrapped their 2024 contract talks at the end of July just as training camp was starting up. However, the way the contract was written, the team and quarterback essentially kicked the can down the road.

According to Tom Pelissero via NFL Media, Stafford was locked up for the 2024 season, removing guarantees for 2025. Now, with the calendar turning over to the new league year, Snead and Stafford have reached the moment to "reassess."

As it stands, per Spotrac, Stafford still has a contract that runs through the 2026 season, but the security lies with the Los Angeles Rams, not the quarterback. In other words, the Rams are financially incentivized to move on from Stafford at any time.

Stafford threw for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024, leading his team to the NFC Divisional Round after winning the NFC West.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "First Take," and H/T Sportskeeda.

