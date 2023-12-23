Shannon Sharpe condemns Jonathan Owens for not knowing who Simone Biles was before dating star Olympian

Shannon Sharpe took aim at Jonathan Owens after he said that he did not know who Simone Biles, his wife, was before he began dating her. This relevations has already caused quite a ruffle among sports fans because the gymnast is one of the most famous sportsperson and Olympian of all times.

And the former NFL tight end joined in on the pile-on. Shannon Sharpe said that Jonathan Owens was on a dating site for famous people and insinuated that the Green Bay Packers player did not deserve to be there. He then even went on to mock him saying that he is most famous for being the gymnast's husband. He remarked on the "Nightcap Show':

"They're on this dating site for famous people, it's called Raya. Why the hell is he on there? I get why she is on it… For this man to fix his mouth, to think he had no idea who Simone Biles was… This is how you know you're not the catch when everybody refers to you as Simone Biles’ husband.”

His co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson concurred, saying,

“Simone Biles is a global iconic figure.”

Is Shannon Sharpe right to criticize Jonathan Owens on his comments about Simone Biles?

Shannon Sharpe clearly did not hold back when it came to Jonathan Owens' comments about his wife. He certainly has the right to criticize NFL players having played the game at a high level. Shannon Sharpe won two Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos before adding another one with the Baltimore Ravens. Widely regarded as one of the best tight ends in history, he is enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Simone Biles has seven Olympic medals: four gold, one silver and two bronze. That is the most for an American. Overall, she is the most decorated gymnast of all time having 30 medals in the World Championships and two in the Pacific Rim Championships. She is also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Jonathan Owens, meanwhile, was undrafted out of college, signed with the Arizona Cardinals, played for four seasons with the Houston Texans before moving to the Green Bay Packers this year. He has never been to the Pro Bowl in his career.

The couple is happy in their relationship and the NFL player posted a photo of them together with the caption "Unbothered", in relation to the blowback from his comments. But for the record, their respective records in their chosen sports are clear for all to see.