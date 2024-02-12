Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers had it all in their control to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. But they couldn't close the deal.

The 49ers held a 10-point lead and failed to capitalize on their first-half dominance. And when you play a team like Kansas City and a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, you must take your chances.

For Shannon Sharpe, the Super Bowl loss raised more questions about Brock Purdy and his standing among the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Hall of Famer tight end said via ESPN's First Take:

“Kyle Shanahan it's your job to make sure you articulate what the situation is, that your players know all the rules they need to know … How in God's name are you going to be postgame at a Super Bowl and talk about how you weren't even aware of the circumstances of an overtime game when it's a Super Bowl championship on the line?" (00:07:30).

"You cannot have a situation where you're admitting post-Super Bowl that you didn't even know the rules that pertain to overtime, everything is on the line right now and it's the Super Bowl championship that's on the line and you're literally saying you weren't aware of it, that is just embarrassing and that is a negligence of duty."

Brock Purdy and 49ers fail to take advantage in Super Bowl

The Super Bowl loss will hurt Brock Purdy and the 49ers for a long time. They had chances in the first half to put the game away and couldn't do it.

It is no secret that, in the first half, Purdy and the 49ers dominated the Chiefs and only had a 10-3 lead to show for it.

After multiple drives that stalled in the third quarter, the 49ers picked off Mahomes and again had a chance to make him pay but couldn't.

As such, when you allow a player of Mahomes' caliber to hang around, he will eventually get you, and that's what happened.

Mahomes and the Chiefs scored on their final four possessions as they won their third Super Bowl. But the 49ers will be kicking themselves as they had the game within their grasp; they couldn't close the deal.