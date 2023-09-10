Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers were off to a great start for his reign as the starter quarterback for the franchise. Facing off against the bitter rivals Chicago Bears, Love orchestrated an excellent first drive to open up the scoreboard in the game.

Love is under immense pressure to perform during this season. After the Green Bay Packers used a first-round pick to acquire him in 2020 instead of bolstering the rest of the squad with Aaron Rodgers on the roster, Love had three years to develop under the veteran's wings. With Rodgers gone, he's the one who will be leading the franchise, and he got a new contract during this offseason.

Former tight end and current First Take analyst Shannon Sharpe has liked Love's throwing motion to the one of his predecessor after the first drive, giving the Packers fans something to be hopeful about as they start a different era:

"Jordan Love looked gr8 on that opening drive. His throwing motion looks a lot like Rodgers."

NFL insider strikes parallels between Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers

It's impossible to not draw parallels between these two considering their career paths and how they both spent three years sitting on the bench before taking the reigns as the starter. Another NFL insider who has done a public comparison is Tom Pelissero, who spoke about how the team is feeling about Jordan Love's development:

"The parallels with Aaron Rodgers when he took over and Jordan Love are so close, and Matt LaFleur has really tried to keep the expectations in check here in terms of, 'Okay, there's a growth process, you know, we've seen them in practice,' which is why they have the confidence to move forward with Jordan Love. But he's played a game and a half?

"Well, Aaron Rodgers also took over in year four - he really only played a game and a half at that point. What did the Packers do in 2008? They went 6-10. It was in 2009 that they took a huge leap forward, and in 2010 they won the Super Bowl. Maybe it's a similar type of path for Jordan."

Both quarterbacks are debuting in divisional games, as Aaron Rodgers will make his first start for the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 11, against the Buffalo Bills.