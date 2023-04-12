Travis Kelce, Shannon Sharpe, and Rob Gronkowski are arguably the best three tight ends to ever play in the NFL. All three of them dominated the league and have a fair share of respect towards each other.

While Sharpe is already a Hall of Famer, Gronk and Kelce are bound to be Hall of Famers in the future. The former Denver Broncos tight end recently spoke about how he would have enjoyed to play in the same era as Kelce, as he would have loved to compete against him.

Here's what Sharpe said on the New Heights Podcast:

"My thing is, I've already done what I've done. Yeah, he's (Kelce) better than me, Gronk's better than me. I'm good with that, I got the most out of my God-given ability. I'm not judging myself by what these guys do."

"Hopefully, they watch some of my game tapes. Like me. Yeah, I think I can do that. Yeah, but. But, man, this dude here, I would have loved to have played in his era to really compete against."

Shannon Sharpe has mentored Travis Kelce for numerous years, and he thinks that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is the best to ever play the position.

While Sharpe and Rob Gronkowski dominated the game throughout their careers, Kelce can be considered the player who changed the way people view the tight end position.

Shannon Sharpe has all the respect in the world for Travis Kelce

Throughout the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, it was evident how much Shannon Sharpe respects Travis Kelce, and the same goes for the Chiefs' tight end.

As stated earlier, Sharpe already thinks that Kelce is the best to ever do it, and by the time he retires, Kelce might have even broken further records which will further cement his legacy.

So far in his NFL career, Kelce has won two Super Bowls and has recorded 814 catches for 10,344 yards, and has scored 72 touchdowns in 10 seasons.

