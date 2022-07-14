Shannon Sharpe extraordinarily claims Aaron Donald is not as valuable as Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Aaron Donald is widely considered the best player in all of football. The big defensive lineman was instrumental in not only getting the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs, but then locking up the Super Bowl. He brought down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the final seconds.

Former NFL star and co-host of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe made the statement that the Rams defensive lineman is not as valuable as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. This may seem outrageous, but the analyst explained himself by saying;

"Now you're not talking about, see now you're talking about value. You can be a better player and not be as valuable. Aaron Donald, is it a better player than Dak Prescott, but if he more valuable to his team than the quarterback? Absolutely not. So, you try you keep trying to do the value. I'm saying just dominant. Aaron Donald is a more dominant player."

To be fair, Sharpe did say that the former Pitt Panther is far and away the most dominant player at any position. A quarterback like Prescott is valuable to his team. We saw the Cowboys without him and it wasn’t pretty. Without the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, the Rams would arguably still be good enough to make the playoffs.

Donald and the Rams hope to run it back for another ring in 2023

Skip Bayless argued Sharpe’s point, which is odd since he's a big Cowboys fan. However, the only thing he loves more than the Cowboys is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bayless would not concede that the Rams defensive lineman is in any way as dominant or valuable as Brady.

All three NFC teams will be on the hunt for a Super Bowl this season. The Rams will look to run it back and repeat after their thrilling win last season. The Buccaneers hope to deliver Brady his eighth championship ring in what could be his final year as a player. The Cowboys, however, face the most challenges.

With an offensive line that’s a shadow of what it once was, and a thin receiving corps that has lost Amari Cooper. With Ezekiel Elliot seeming to have trouble getting going, the Cowboys could be in for disappointment once again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far