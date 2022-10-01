Shannon Sharpe fears the worst is yet to come for Tua Tagovailoa: "They get worse"

Tua Tagovailoa has had the roughest week of his career given the scary scenes on both September 25 and September 29 against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

ESPN @espn The sports world is wishing the best for Tua Tagovailoa after he left Thursday's game with head and neck injuries. The sports world is wishing the best for Tua Tagovailoa after he left Thursday's game with head and neck injuries. https://t.co/RGRBG70D9k

Tua Tagovailoa took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the first half and appeared to hit his head on the turf. While he struggled to stay on his feet just walking on Sunday, he was still deemed questionable for Thursday's battle against Cincinnati.

During the Dolphins vs. Bengals broadcast, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincy defensive tackle Josh Tupou late in the first half on Thursday. On the play, the former Alabama quarterback was thrown to the turf before holding his fingers frozen in front of his face in a scary scene.

That scene felt like forever on the field as he remained down for several minutes before being loaded onto a backboard and stretchered off the field before being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for an evaluation.

The Ravens Realm @RealmRavens This was Tua Tagovailoa just FOUR days ago. And he was cleared to play tonight? Start the investigation ASAP This was Tua Tagovailoa just FOUR days ago. And he was cleared to play tonight? Start the investigation ASAP https://t.co/4p9j3rrZss

Shannon Sharpe of FS1's 'Undisputed with Skip and Shannon' was one of the many pundits that was simply saddened by the reality Tua Tagovailoa now faces moving forward:

"They find no structural damage, according to the ESPN report. In that, they immediately released him but warned him: 'You need to go home. You can fly back with the team, but you should, tomorrow, get an MRI. Let's get a 3D picture of it to make sure that we're on the right path here."'

"Because the larger issue is not just the concussion. In fact, I thought it was ironic, almost sad that Mike McDaniel is saying, 'I'm so happy. It's only a concussion. Well, you know, and I know well, that's a whole bigger can of worms. Yes, you're opening there because they're cumulative."

"Once you get one and then two, they get worse. They get worse, more and more susceptible down the road to another one, another one, which is why I told you the great Roger Staubach had to quit prematurely."

"The doctors just told him, 'You're gonna have brain damage if you keep doing this, okay? So we got potential paralysis here, which was the first issue, but he did have to wear a neck brace just as a precautionary measure when he flew back on the team plane because they were first and most concerned about cervical neck."

"Yes, about paralysis about Sterling Sharp, about Christopher Reeves. That's what we're talking about here."

Tua Tagovailoa may never be the same

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

It's not likely that we've already seen the last of Tua Tagovailoa in a Dolphins uniform, or in the NFL in general, but it is likely that the 2022 early MVP candidate will have a much different role when he does return.

Tagovailoa isn't likely to go back to calling his own number as frequently as he has, and defenses will likely have to adjust their own gameplans against him -- that, or they could target Tua Tagovailoa and aim to put him out of the sport for good.

