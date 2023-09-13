NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe left Undisputed after the NBA Finals and is now working on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe's exit from Undisputed shocked many people as the show was quite successful.

He worked with Skip Bayless for seven years, but unfortunately, the duo had multiple confrontations over the past year. While it was believed that the tight end left the show on his own will, Stephen A. Smith has recently come out and said that Sharpe was pushed out by the network.

Here's what he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I didn't look at it that way. I would have looked at it that way, if Shannon left of his own will. I'm telling you, he didn’t, I’m telling you he was pushed out. I'm telling you and it's fact now they can deny it."

"I can promise you that, he was pushed out. He didn't want to leave, he was notified that your services would no longer be needed. But again, that's his story. But I'm telling you what I know I'm giving you facts."

It is expected that Skip Bayless has played a role in Sharpe's exit from Undisputed. The former Denver Broncos star gained immense popularity and fans over the years, and due to it, Bayless faced a lot of backlash regularly.

Sharpe and Bayless were not on the same page after the Damar Hamlin incident, and the former was also triggered during an argument about Tom Brady. Nevertheless, both of them have found their new partners, and could still be successful at different places.

Shannon Sharpe is off to a great start on First Take

Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe's career with First Take is off to a great strat. The ratings have increased for the show and that was Stephen A. Smith's aim before bringing the legendary NFL player on board.

It is believed that Sharpe will be the ultimate successor to Smith on First Take once the famous sports analyst decides to leave the network. Until then, Sharpe will appear only twice a week on the show.

As for Skip Bayless, he has brought in Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson to Undisputed. So far both the shows look entertaining, but First Take is leading among the ratings.