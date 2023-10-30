Shannon Sharpe furious with Travis Kelce's "absolutely insane" appearance at World Series before Chiefs-Broncos

Travis Kelce has increasingly found himself in the spotlight thanks to pop superstar Taylor Swift. It has been quite a couple of months for the two-time Super Bowl winner, but now he's in hot water with an NFL legend.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe talked about Kelce being at the World Series ahead of Chiefs Week 8 game against the Broncos. He and former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson" had a debate over the issue on their weekly show "Nightcap":

Sharpe started by saying:

"Friday night he was at the Rangers game...It's the middle of the season, what do you mean what's wrong with that?"

Johnson then replied:

"Listen, I know the Chiefs lost. I know they lost. I know Patrick Mahomes didn't have a game. I know Travis Kelce didn't have a game but you're not going to tell me you can't enjoy yourself on a Friday night, which is a short day."

Sharpe responded back:

"In Texas, he [Kelce] lives in Kansas City."

The former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro wideout quickly conceded to Sharpe's point after this. On the Friday ahead of Week 8, Kelce was indeed in Arlington, Texas to see Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.

The Kansas City Chiefs were in Denver to face the Broncos in Colorado on Sunday, which is almost 12 hours away.

How did Travis Kelce and the Chiefs fare against the Broncos?

Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Chiefs with a 24-9. Kelce had just six receptions for 58 yards in the loss, his second-lowest yards total in a game this season.

It wasn't the greatest game for his teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, either. As per reports, the reigning NFL MVP was dealing with the flu and wasn't at 100 percent. He had 241 yards passing and two interceptions, marking just the seventh time in his career in which he had no touchdown passes.

Denver also decided to rub it in by playing Swift's "Shake It Off" after the win:

The loss dropped Kelce and the Chiefs to 6 - 2, but they still are leading the AFC West. We'll see if Kansas City can bounce back or if the tight end will attend another World Series game.