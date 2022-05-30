Shannon Sharpe's elder brother Sterling reveals touching story of how NFL Hall of Famer ended up giving him his first Super Bowl ring

Shannon Sharpe knew exactly what he was going to do with his first Super Bowl ring. Wear it every day as a reminder that he made it to the top of the mountain? Store it under lock and key in a safety deposit box? Display it in a glass cabinet at home for visitors to admire?

Sharpe chose none of those options and instead the former Bronco gave it to his elder brother Sterling, in a touching act of respect and kindness. Shannon was quick to credit his brother for acting as a mentor and role model to him. While appearing on Showtime Basketball, Sharpe opened up about his brother's influence:

"Everything I was able to accomplish, there is no way I would have been able to accomplish it without him. Everything, the way he pushed me. I can hear his voice, we were playing in a basketball, the gym crowded, I could hear his voice."

He continued:

"Do it like this, stop playing with them, take it. I could just hear his voice. We go to a state track meet, and I can just hear him, "look this is what you have to do". Get your warm up, get good and warm."

How good was Sterling Sharpe?

Sterling Sharpe, was drafted 7th overall in the 1988 draft by the Green Bay Packers, and after 7 seasons in the league, was well on his way to a HOF career. He was a 5 x Pro Bowler, 3 x All Pro, led the league in touchdowns twice, and receptions on 3 occasions. Unfortunately, his career was cut short by a devastating neck injury, without which he was on course for second on the all-time list of wide receivers.

Ryan Sjoberg @Ryan_Sjoberg @The33rdTeamFB Sterling sharpe. Peak lined up with Rice’s and he had better stats for that 4 year span. @The33rdTeamFB Sterling sharpe. Peak lined up with Rice’s and he had better stats for that 4 year span.

Sterling Sharpe was considered the most talented of the brothers, and though it was Shannon Sharpe who went onto Super Bowl success and Hall of Fame recognition, it is a certainty that the former Packer would have had his own bust in Canton had injury not intervened. As it turned out, he was on hand to induct his younger brother in 2011, and the enshrinement speech he delivered provided an insight into the incredibly close bond the brothers share.

JAKIB Sports @JAKIBSports Sterling Sharpe on his brother @ShannonSharpe giving him his first Super Bowl ring Sterling Sharpe on his brother @ShannonSharpe giving him his first Super Bowl ring https://t.co/DVaYlvB25j

Here's what he said:

"What I got in my life, I always wanted for him and then what he got in his life he always wanted for me. He will always be my little brother. He always be the only guy I ever said I love you to."

He went on to say:

"All we had was one thing and that one thing is we wanted to play football. I think Shannon took wanting to play football to a whole new level. I think him going into the Hall of Fame has made us little boys again and it’s taken us back to the farm in Georgia, it’s taken us back to growing up together and it’s taken us back to that dream of just wanting to play football, but it’s very very difficult to put into words, it really is."

He concluded, saying:

"I think we’ll cry about where we came from, I think we’ll cry about, you know, the things he was able to accomplish, it’s one of those nights I am not gonna want to forget."

There has been recent momentum behind the push to have Sterling inducted into the Hall of Fame. Though his numbers are impressive, it seems that he may fall just short. The former wideout says he has no regrets, his only goal was to play in the NFL, and boy did he play.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far