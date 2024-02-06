Eric Bieniemy made a bold decision before the start of the 2023 NFL season when he departed the Kansas City Chiefs for the Washington Commanders. He was hired to take over as their offensive coordinator in a lateral move to an inferior team. The move was likely an attempt to prove himself in running an offense without the legendary Andy Reid above him.

While Bieniemy did a decent job as a play-caller for the first time, especially considering he had Sam Howell instead of Patrick Mahomes, he finds himself unemployed. New head coach Dan Quinn let him go to hire his own choice of offensive coordinator in Kliff Kingsbury.

Shannon Sharpe discussed this situation during an episode of "Nightcap" on Tuesday. He roasted Bieniemy for his decision to leave the Chiefs for an unstable situation in Washington.

“If you look at Washington’s stats the previous year, they were down with Bieniemy,” Sharpe said. “Eric Bieniemy should’ve stayed his a** in Kansas City. I’m not going to Washington. Rivera was gonna get fired, and Sam Howell is just not gonna win you enough games to keep that job.”

It's a new era in Washington as the Commanders will enter the 2024 NFL season with a new owner and many changes to their staff. Bieniemy is not a part of their rebuilding plans. Their offense ranked just 24th in yards per game and 25th in points per game this year. Even if those numbers were better, Dan Quinn could have chosen to go in a different direction.

Who replaced Eric Bieniemy at Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders?

Eric Bieniemy was first named the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs on Andy Reid's staff prior to the start of the 2018 NFL season. He spent five years in the position, but it was Reid who served as the play-caller. This likely played a role in him accepting the offensive coordinator position with the Washington Commanders in 2023, where he could call his own plays.

When he departed, former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy took over as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. Bieniemy replaced Scott Turner in Washington, who spent the past three seasons in the position. With head coach Ron Rivera being replaced by Dan Quinn in 2024, Bieniemy lost his role with the Commanders. He will be replaced by former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.