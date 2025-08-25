Shannon Sharpe goes scorched earth on Kevin Stefanski for refusing accusations of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' career by preseason benching

Shannon Sharpe has clapped back at Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski after he defended his decision to bench Shedeur Sanders late in the team’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.Stefanski pulled Sanders, who had played the entire second half up until that point, and inserted Tyler Huntley for the final two-minute drill. Sharpe argued on his Nightcap podcast with Chad Ochocinco that the move made no sense, especially since Huntley was waived shortly after the game.&quot;You know you're going to waive Tyler Huntley. So what good did that two-minute drive? Do do for him? Doesn't it seem it would have been more beneficial for Shedeur to get the two-minute drill, because that situation that he might find himself in during the regular season if something were to happen to the quarterbacks in front of him, as opposed to snoop Huntley.&quot;Sanders had impressed in his NFL debut during Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. However, against the Rams, he struggled under heavy pressure. Sanders was sacked five times, with four of his five possessions ending in three-and-outs. He finished the night completing just three of six passes for 14 yards.Shedeur Sanders continues to fight for a role in ClevelandNFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: ImagnDespite being one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Sanders slid to the fifth round before being selected by the Browns. Cleveland had already drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round, and the roster also included veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett— with Flacco widely expected to be the team’s Week One starter.As of now, the Browns’ official website lists Sanders, Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson as part of the third-string group behind Flacco and Pickett. The situation remains fluid, and preseason performances could determine who climbs into the primary backup role before the regular season begins.If the Browns eventually move on from the 40-year-old Flacco, the coveted No. 2 job could be up for grabs. That role would put Sanders—or Gabriel—in position to eventually take over the offense should the organization decide to hand the reins to a younger option.For now, Flacco is penciled in as Cleveland’s starter heading into the regular season. Sanders’ best chance is to continue proving himself in preseason action and earn consideration as a long-term option in the Browns’ quarterback room.The Browns open their 2025 season against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on September 7.