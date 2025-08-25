  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Shannon Sharpe goes scorched earth on Kevin Stefanski for refusing accusations of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' career by preseason benching

Shannon Sharpe goes scorched earth on Kevin Stefanski for refusing accusations of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' career by preseason benching

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 25, 2025 19:54 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

Shannon Sharpe has clapped back at Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski after he defended his decision to bench Shedeur Sanders late in the team’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.

Ad

Stefanski pulled Sanders, who had played the entire second half up until that point, and inserted Tyler Huntley for the final two-minute drill. Sharpe argued on his Nightcap podcast with Chad Ochocinco that the move made no sense, especially since Huntley was waived shortly after the game.

"You know you're going to waive Tyler Huntley. So what good did that two-minute drive? Do do for him? Doesn't it seem it would have been more beneficial for Shedeur to get the two-minute drill, because that situation that he might find himself in during the regular season if something were to happen to the quarterbacks in front of him, as opposed to snoop Huntley."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sanders had impressed in his NFL debut during Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. However, against the Rams, he struggled under heavy pressure. Sanders was sacked five times, with four of his five possessions ending in three-and-outs. He finished the night completing just three of six passes for 14 yards.

Shedeur Sanders continues to fight for a role in Cleveland

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

Despite being one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Sanders slid to the fifth round before being selected by the Browns. Cleveland had already drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round, and the roster also included veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett— with Flacco widely expected to be the team’s Week One starter.

Ad

As of now, the Browns’ official website lists Sanders, Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson as part of the third-string group behind Flacco and Pickett. The situation remains fluid, and preseason performances could determine who climbs into the primary backup role before the regular season begins.

If the Browns eventually move on from the 40-year-old Flacco, the coveted No. 2 job could be up for grabs. That role would put Sanders—or Gabriel—in position to eventually take over the offense should the organization decide to hand the reins to a younger option.

Ad

For now, Flacco is penciled in as Cleveland’s starter heading into the regular season. Sanders’ best chance is to continue proving himself in preseason action and earn consideration as a long-term option in the Browns’ quarterback room.

The Browns open their 2025 season against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on September 7.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications