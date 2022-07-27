"This joker thought he was smarter than the system" - Shannon Sharpe goes on vicious rant against Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals handed quarterback Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension. This makes him the second-highest paid player in the NFL. Green Bay Packers superstar and league MVP Aaron Rodgers is the only player set to make more money annually than the former first overall draft pick.

The Cardinals added a clause to his contract, dubbed the "homework clause" on social media. This requires the quarterback to spend four hours a week independently studying film to prepare for the team's upcoming game. The clause also states that Murray cannot watch television, play video games or browse the internet while studying film.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. https://t.co/VqrkvoBQLJ

NFL Hall of Famer and co-star of Fox Sports' Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe, was not pleased with this development. He reckons the Cardinals ensured they added the homework clause to their contract because they knew Murray wasn't taking his assignments seriously. He said:

"This joker thought he was smarter than the system. And little did he know there is a little mechanism in that the tablet that he takes home. And they know [if] you just cut that tablet on and just no rewind, no, nothing. Just sat down and started playing video games and started watching TV, or chewing the fat with your homeboys ... The mere fact that they gotta put that in your contract."

The former Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos star continued his vicious takedown of Kyler Murray, saying:

"Clearly, you've done this so many times for them to have a clause and say we can void your contract. If you don't do four extra hours outside of what we'd give you in the building. Wow! Kyler! You got to be some kind of dum dum to put yourself in this position."

Sharpe also said that he would never allow a team to insert that clause into his contract because it would make him look bad. Not to mention how it makes his agents look, for letting the franchise do that.

Watch the entire segment below:

Why did the Cardinals insert a homework clause in Kyler Murray's contract?

NFL Pro Bowl

NFL fans and analysts were left bemused after learning that the Cardinals had to contractually obligate their star quarterback to study film. It's possible that the team had no other choice than to insert a clause in Kyler Murray's contract due to his insistence on relying on his instincts.

In an interview with the New York Times, Murray was quoted saying:

“I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens. I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

The Cardinals coaches and front office personnel were possibly uncomfortable with Kyler Murray's admission. As a result, they decided to force him to study film before a game. Irrespective, the revelation certainly didn't do any favors to the quarterback's image.

We will see if this has any unexpected results on the quarterback's relationship with the Cardinals in the coming months.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed, the New York Times and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far