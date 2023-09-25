Shannon Sharpe proudly wore the Denver Broncos uniform from 1990 to 1999. While he was a seventh-round draft pick, he rose through the ranks to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The Savannah State alum won two Super Bowls and became a five-time All-Pro with the AFC West squad.

While Sharpe is already a media member, he still monitors how his beloved Broncos are doing. Therefore, he did not hold back his criticism after his former squad surrendered only the fourth 70-point game in NFL history to the Miami Dolphins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shannon Sharpe is furious after the Denver Broncos’ 50-point loss

The Miami Dolphins took the term “home-field advantage” to the highest level after lighting up their Week 3 scoreboard with 70 points. They had a chance to break the all-time single-game scoring record. However, head coach Mike McDaniel opted to take a knee instead of attempting a field goal.

This outcome has Shannon Sharpe expressing his outrage by tweeting:

“Broncos country, I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed by this PATHETIC F’ING EFFORT by our Broncos. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. 2 give up 70 pts in a NFL GM with a 300 hundred yd passer 150 yd receiver, and a 200 yd rusher in the same gm is “UNCONSCIONABLE”🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬#NFLSunday”

Expand Tweet

As Sharpe frustratingly expressed, the Dolphins quarterback completed 23 passes out of 26 attempts for 309 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Tyreek Hill had nine receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown. De’Von Achane finished the game with 18 carries for 203 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Broncos’ woes didn’t end there. Raheem Mostert had 82 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while backup quarterback Mike White threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Chosen. Mostert and Achane also had receiving touchdowns in the beatdown.

As ESPN Stats and Info pointed out, the Dolphins are the only team during the Super Bowl era to have five rushing and five receiving touchdowns in a single game.

Before this game, the 1966 Washington team was the last NFL squad to score 70 points in a game. They scored 72 points in a 31-point victory over the New York Giants. Meanwhile, the Dolphins tied the Rams output in their 70-27 rout of the Baltimore Colts in 1950.

The Chicago Bears are the only NFL team to score at least 70 points in a playoff game. They torched the Washington team during the 1940 NFL Championship Game 73-0.

All-time low for Shannon Sharpe’s former squad

There was much optimism revolving around the Denver Broncos after hiring Sean Payton. Their devoted fans thought the Super Bowl-winning head coach would generate better offensive outputs with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Their previous games looked promising, though they were losses. The Broncos lost both games by a total margin of three points and nearly snatched a come-from-behind victory over the Washington Commanders.

Unfortunately, the Broncos reached a new low with this 50-point defeat. Shannon Sharpe and other legends who proudly wore the team’s uniform are unhappy with this outcome. Claiming a victory over the Bears in Week 4 is the only way to bounce back from this humiliation.