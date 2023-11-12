Shannon Sharpe makes MVP case for CJ Stroud after Texans QB’s win vs Joe Burrow’s Bengals

Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has been having one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in recent memory.

After his record-setting performance last week where he threw for 470 yards, five touchdowns, and led the Texans to a comeback vs. the Buccaneers, he led the Texans to a second-straight comeback as the Texans defeated the Bengals today.

Stroud and the Texans defeated the Bengals 30-27 as kicker Matt Amendola nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired. Stroud threw for 356 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following another lights-out performance by the rookie, sports analyst and Hall-of-Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe thought Stroud played better than any other quarterback this season and made his case for Stroud being an MVP candidate.

Sharpe wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"C.J Stroud has played the best qb in the NFL this season. Yes, he’s been that good and I said it. Go argue in a cave with your echo. Could become 1st rookie 2 win MVP since J. Brown in 1957. #NFLSunday #StroudOutdueledBurrow."

Expand Tweet

In the last two games combined, CJ Stroud has completed 53 out-of-81 passes for 826 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, and a rushing touchdown.

Can CJ Stroud lead the Houston Texans to the playoffs?

C.J. Stroud during Houston Texans v Cincinnati Bengals

C.J. Stroud has looked like everything the Houston Texans imagined when they drafted him second overall in this year's draft. Stroud is currently first in the NFL with passing yards (2,626) while throwing 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also has two rushing touchdowns scored.

The Texans improved to 5-4 following today's victory, and sit one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South. The Texans beat the Jaguars earlier this season and if they continue to play the way they have been playing recently, they could easily compete with the Jags for the division.

Last week, CJ Stroud had the highest odds to win Rookie of the Year and those odds will only increase after today's performance. He will probably enter as a top-five MVP candidate after this week.

The Texans face the struggling Arizona Cardinals next week.