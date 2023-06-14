Aaron Rodgers will enter the 2023 NFL season with massively high expectations, as he usually does just about every year. The difference with this upcoming season is that he will play for a new team for the first time in his entire career. His days with the Green Bay Packers are officially over and his era with the New York Jets now begins.

Aaron Rodgers' expectations for the coming season were a topic of conversation during a recent episode of Undisputed. Shannon Sharpe made a clear and bold statement for what the Jets' new quarterback must achieve this year to avoid his 2023 campaign being a complete failure.

Skip Bayless started:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's because they were a quarterback away and they got, in their eyes, the quarterback. But they're thinking about the blast from the past. They're thinking about what Aaron Rodgers used to be, and I'm just not sure he's got that in him anymore as he gets up in his years."

Shannon Sharpe responded:

"Consider that he's thought of as the the equivalent to, or close to, Brady and Manning. Quarterbacks that left their established locations, moved elsewhere, and won a championship. Anything less than that is a failure. It's really that simple."

According to Shannon Sharpe, it's Super Bowl or bust for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL season. While it's certainly possible, the odds will be heavily stacked against them.

Aaron Rodgers has failed to reach a Super Bowl in more than a decade, while the Jets haven't been there in more than 50 years. This would also require him to join an extremely rare list of quarterbacks to win rings with multiple teams.

How many QBs have won a Super Bowl ring with multiple NFL teams?

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning

Just two starting quarterbacks in NFL history have been able to achieve the prestigious honor of winning a Super Bowl ring with more than one team. Peyton Manning was the first to do so, winning one each with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. He did so in two appearances with each team.

Tom Brady joined Peyton Manning when he won a ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his lone Super Bowl appearance with the team. This added to his NFL record collection of six rings in nine appearances with the New England Patriots. Brady is also the only quarterback ever to win a ring as a memeber of each conference.

Poll : 0 votes