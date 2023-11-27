Shannon Sharpe pumps the breaks on Broncos' “Let Russ Cook” conversation despite Russell Wilson resurgence

Russell Wilson's win over the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns was the most workmanlike win of the season. With statistics piling up, some believe it's time to uncork Wilson for a Drew Brees-like offensive explosion.

Currently, he's mostly taken over the redzone and has left the running game to do much of the heavy lifting in other parts of the field.

However, Broncos great Shannon Sharpe attempted to nip the idea in the bud. Here's how he put it:

"[00:03:17] I think Sean Payton came to a realization. In Seattle they had a saying: 'Let Russ cook.' But I think Sean Payton said, 'Russ, we're not gonna let you cook. We just want you to bring the appetizer.' And so that's what he's done. Less is more. [00:03:30]."

At the moment, the Broncos are riding the biggest win streak in the NFL at five straight wins. While the temptation is there to try blowing out teams through the air instead of eeking out wins on the ground, Sharpe believes that the formula is winning as is so one shouldn't touch it.

Russell Wilson braces for final stretch

Russell Wilson has been winning since October 22nd. Their last loss came on October 12th to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite winning for a month and a half, the team is just now crossing the .500 mark at 6-5. The win streak began after a 1-5 start, which left the team a massive hole to dig out of.

Currently, the Denver Broncos are ninth in the conference. The Texans, Colts, Browns, and Steelers have taken the eighth, seventh, sixth, and fifth seeds, respectively. Russell Wilson plays against the Texans next week where the winner should slide into the top spot of teams in the hunt.

However, they're going to need some help, even if they do continue to win. They'll need either the Colts, Deshaun Watson-less Browns, or Steelers to hit a losing streak down the stretch. Two of the three teams have a backup quarterback, so there is hope for Broncos fans.

The schedule is beginning to line up as well. The Texans and Lions remain the last opponents currently over .500 on the list. The team also plays the Chargers twice, Raiders, and Patriots. However, the Broncos have blown out the Chiefs this year, so a win is possible in any game.

The Denver Broncos have lost in long stretches this year, too, so losing is also on the table. There's still a lot of football to be played, so anything can happen in December.

