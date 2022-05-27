"Doesn't mean he's on the team" - Shannon Sharpe believes positive reviews from Colin Kaepernick's workout won't guarantee a place on the Raiders roster

Colin Kaepernick worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders, but Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports 1 said the workout is not a lock for a spot on the team’s roster. On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Sharpe commented that the positive assessments the signal-caller received in his tryout with the Raiders don’t mean that Las Vegas will sign him to a deal:

"It just goes to show that Colin Kaepernick got a tryout. That doesn't mean he's on the team. And for 14 years, on my off day, I would go to the workouts of anywhere between two and 10 players, would be putting up Broncos gear or Ravens gear and they would go out with a few of the DBs and go run the 40. Offensive lineman and so forth and so on. That didn't mean they were on the team.”

Sharpe concluded his point by saying you cannot automatically assume that when you get an NFL tryout, you’re on the team, and that’s not how it works:

“They got a tryout and the evaluators will evaluate the player. Is that person good enough? Can they help us potentially? If not now, maybe down the road at some point in time. And then you sign the player accordingly. You don't automatically assume when you get a tryout, you're on the team. No, that's not how it works."

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, he was told that the quarterback’s arm strength and good overall conditioning stood out during his workout with the Raiders, which was seen as a positive.

Fowler wrote on Twitter:

"Was told two things stood out in Colin Kaepernick’s workout with Raiders: Arm strength and good overall conditioning. Workout was largely considered a positive. Let’s see where it goes from here."

When was the last time Colin Kaepernick was in the NFL?

The QB with the San Francisco 49ers

We last saw the signal-caller in the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers, where he started 11 games that season. He opted out of his contract with San Francisco in March 2017 and visited the Seattle Seahawks soon after but wasn’t signed with the team.

Given that Derek Carr is the franchise quarterback for the Raiders, Kaepernick will be competing for a backup role with quarterbacks Jared Stidham and Nick Mullens.

We’ll see if Las Vegas signs the 34-year-old quarterback to the roster this offseason.

