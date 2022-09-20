"The brawl ignited them" - Shannon Sharpe reckons Tom Brady's altercation with Marshawn Lattimore fueled Buccaneers to win against Saints 

During Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, there was a brawl between Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback, Marshon Lattimore.

It began when Brady and Lattimore started talking trash to each other. Bucs' running back Leonard Fournette got in the middle of it and was pushed by Lattimore.

Evans came out of nowhere and blasted Lattimore, which led to a much bigger brawl between the teams.

Shannon Sharpe spoke about how the brawl during the game ignited the Buccaneers, which saw them take over.

He noted that their defense was already playing lights out up until that point, but it got their offense going as they scored on the very next play.

Sharpe said:

"Well, I think the thing is that we're going to talk about this, but I mean, this is [the] second time there's a history with Mike Evans doing this. Yes, here's the thing, and this is why I say, if I could ignite him, the Bucs had had one drive all game long before this bro, that resulted in two or more first downs. And immediately after the brawl, what did they get? They went ... got a touchdown."

Sharpe added that, after the offense started scoring and rolling, the defense remained intact, by not allowing the Saints to move the ball.

He added:

"So that's why I'm more apt to say that the brawl ignited them. Because even though the defense had been dominating the whole game, their offense finally was able to generate something, and then, all of a sudden, the defense ... just when you thought they couldn't like, What? Damn! You can't ratchet it up anymore. I mean, the bugs and bugs. The Saints can barely move the ball. They said, 'We don't want them to move the ball at all."

Sharpe is right. After the brawl, the Buccaneers took over and dominated for the rest of the game. They scored a touchdown on the very next play and defeated the Saints 20-10. Winston threw three fourth-quarter interceptions in the loss.

Buccaneers' Mike Evans and Saints' Marshon Lattimore have been involved in multiple fights before yesterday's brawl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

It's safe to say that Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans dislike each other. The two have been involved in three fights on the field in their heated rivalry.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore have gone at it three sperate times over the years.



Evans was suspended one game for what happened in 2017 — so another suspension would not be a surprise.



Here's a video of all three fights.



Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore have gone at it three sperate times over the years. Evans was suspended one game for what happened in 2017 — so another suspension would not be a surprise. Here's a video of all three fights.https://t.co/dRiCVN5WhE

Following yesterday's fight, the NFL is reviewing the actions that took place between the two and former head coach Bruce Arians for the Tampa Bay Buccaners. They both could get suspended and miss some games as a result of the brawl.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The actions of #Bucs WR Mike Evans will be reviewed today by league officials for a possible suspension, source said. Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore were both ejected during an on-field scuffle, and the entire matter will be reviewed. The actions of #Bucs WR Mike Evans will be reviewed today by league officials for a possible suspension, source said. Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore were both ejected during an on-field scuffle, and the entire matter will be reviewed.

The next time the two teams face each other will be on December 5 in Tampa Bay. Needless to say, it will be another interesting matchup between to the two teams.

