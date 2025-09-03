  • home icon
  Shannon Sharpe responds to Ray Lewis' accusations of HOF TE selling out after gaining media fame and popularity

By Henrique Bulio
Published Sep 03, 2025 05:28 GMT
Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Shannon Sharpe doesn't want to engate in a war of words with Lewis - Source: Getty

A feud between Shannon Sharpe and Ray Lewis, two Hall of Fame players and former teammates with the Baltimore Ravens, emerged in recent days. A few weeks ago, the legendary linebacker said that Sharpe had changed since he became famous.

Since he retired from the league, Sharpe decided to go through the media route. He was recently fired from ESPN but continues to host his podcast "Nightcap" with Chad Johnson. In Monday's episode, he decided to address the elephant in the room.

The former tight end decided not to engage in a war of words with Lewis, instead deciding that he would just "walk away" from the conversation, pointing out that everyone now wants to criticize him following his dismissal from ESPN:

“I got nothing bad to say. Whatever transpired, I’ll bite my tongue. I’ll be the bigger person. I’ll walk away. It’s low-hanging fruit. There are a lot of people taking shots [at me right now]. It’s alright. It’s OK … Everybody wanna pile on. Everybody jump on now. ‘We got him down … Let me get my lick now.’ Everybody wanna get a lick now. Because when your boy was doing good, a lot of people didn’t have a whole lot to say. Now everybody got something to say.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

What did Ray Lewis say about Shannon Sharpe?

Once beloved teammates, Lewis recently stated that, while he expected the tight end to become a media personality following his retirement, he couldn't believe the things that he was doing in his podcast:

“I’m not surprised. I’m shocked at his content. I wouldn’t in a million years, the things that Shannon has said now or did now, I would never believe that Shannon would say or do any of those things. Take drinking — in my entire career, I never saw Shannon with a drink, ever. Like, it was against the law, because he had some stuff in his family that he didn’t want to follow that.”

Lewis made a recent appearance on the "PBD Podcast" where he publicly criticized Shannon. He said that he wasn't comfortable with some of the things that Shannon was doing in his media appearances, and that the duo went separate ways.

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

