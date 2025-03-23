Shannon Sharpe had some harsh words to puncture Tee Higgins' euphoria of signing a new contract with the Bengals. The wide receiver singed a deal worth $115 million for four years but there is no guaranteed amount in 2025. That seemed to rile the former NFL tight end on Nightcap.

Shannon Sharpe said that it reflected that Tee Higgins wanted to play for the Bengals and was willing to sign this contract. The Hall-of-Famer said that the wide receiver possibly wanted to keep playing with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase while also exploring the possibility that he might feel a sense of loyalty to the team that drafted him. However, Shannon Sharpe went on to say that his agent would have never let him sign a deal like that, commenting,

"He wanted to be there, because this is a bull jive contract... He wanted to be there. I can't be mad at him... because that's his decision... He wanted to play with Joe [Burrow]. He wanted to play alongside [Ja'Marr] Chase. That's the only team, that's the team that drafted him, and he felt some sort of loyalty. But... y'all know that contract is bull jive. But that's what he wanted... I don't know who your attorney was, but my agent would have never let me sign this contract."

Shannon Sharpe's comments on Tee Higgins' contract not without merit

Shannon Sharpe's comments on Tee Higgins' contract are not unfounded. The wide receiver does not have any guarantee from the Bengals in 2025. However, one reason his agent might have felt comfortable with the player putting a pen to the deal comes down to salary cap realities.

Cincinnati will face a cap hit of $26.5 million if they move on from the player this year. Since they had franchise tagged him and there is every understanding that they want to have him there, his 2025 money is virtually guaranteed. He is slated to receive $35.9 million this season and that is a raise on the $26 million guaranteed that he would have received on the franchise tag.

However, Tee Higgins remains on a deal where the Bengals can move on from him year to year. It is also a team-friendly contract that allows Cincinnati to build now as they look to get back to the Super Bowl, having failed to reach the postseason for the last two years. It also gives the wide receiver a chance to be on a team that is expected to contend regularly for postseason honors.

