Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL tight end and current host of "The Undisputed" alongside Skip Bayless on Fox Sports, made his opinions clear about Aaron Rodgers during a recent episode. Sharpe, who is set to leave the show after the NBA Finals, criticized Rodgers for his behavior and urged him to act like a mature adult.

Rodgers has been present at the New York Jets' offseason workouts, but his participation in practices has been limited. Sharpe expressed frustration with Rodgers' actions and referenced the quarterback's comment about winning the MVP without offseason workouts

He told The Athletic "When I'm in, I'm all in. And when you want to ride with offseason workouts, I won the MVP without doing offseason workouts. He doubled down: they tried to call him, but he wouldn't call back. So he doubles down on the FaceTime story - 'I have zero or one bar in my house, so call me sometime to go through. Everybody knows, when I'm out West, they know: face-time me and they get a hold of me.'

Man, ain't nobody face-timing no grown men. Grown men don't FaceTime other grown men. Someone face-timed me, I was like "call me regular". 'Oh, I want to show you something'. No. Call me regular. Send me a picture of it.

Aaron Rodgers, for his part, is embracing New York's culture

Aaron Rodgers appears to be enjoying his time in New York and fully embracing the city's culture. Since his trade to the Jets, he has been spotted at New York Knicks games and various concerts, including one by Taylor Swift where he was seen dancing. Rodgers seems to be immersing himself in the vibrant atmosphere of the city before the football season kicks off.

The Jets, who have been absent from the playoffs for a long time, are hoping that Rodgers' presence will enhance their chances. With a talented young team and the addition of one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, the Jets are looking to compete against formidable opponents like Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa, as well as powerhouse teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals within their conference.

While the competition won't be easy, the Jets have high hopes for their young and talented roster, especially with Rodgers leading the team. His motivation and skills under center could prove to be a game-changer, and the team is eager to make a strong impression right from the start of the season.

