"Can't undo what Nick Foles did to you" - Shannon Sharpe roasts Tom Brady for trying to troll Eagles

After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in the NFC Wild Card game on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tried his best to troll the Eagles on social media with the defeat still fresh in everyone's minds.

But not everyone was impressed with the quarterback's actions. Shannon Sharpe, the NFL Hall of Fame tight end and co-host of "Undisputed," had a few choice words for Brady on the show. Sharpe suggested that Tom Brady's antics were a means at getting back at Nick Foles and the Eagles.

"It's corny. Skip, you do realize no matter what you do against these Eagles Skip, it can't undo what Nick Foles did to you. You lost to a guy that since that game has started 12 games. He's three and nine and he lost his starting job to Gardner Minshew. You cannot do that Tom. Enough trolling. I don't care if you get 50 Trolls and put them on the bridge. Can't do it."

To give some context to Sharpe's disapproving comments, Tom Brady, who was with the New England Patriots at the time, lost the 2018 Super Bowl to the Nick Foles-led Eagles 41-33, with the Philadelphia quarterback earning the MVP award. Foles finished with a stat-line of 28 of 43 passes completed for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Tom Brady trolls Eagles on Twitter; lauds Bucs teammates following win

In a post on Twitter, Brady celebrated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory with a snippet of "Dreams and Nightmares," a song by Philly rapper Meek Mill. The song was famously Philadelphia's post-season anthem following their Super Bowl LII success over their opponents Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady begins the video by praising his Tampa Bay teammates following the team's impressive showing in the first round of the playoffs

"What's up guys, happy Monday! Hope you guys are doing great. What a game for us yesterday, defense really showed up like they always do in the playoffs."

Brady then went on to specifically mention Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who contributed immensely to proceedings due to his play on the field. Evans finished the game with 117 yards, nine receptions and one touchdown.

"Mike came through big like he always does, we got a lot of contributions from a lot of people. Great team win, great team effort. The games only get bigger from here!"

As Brady continues to speak, the music in the background begins to get louder and Meek Mills' voice gradually becomes more audible as the video nears its conclusion.

"Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day, it's a great day for all of us to celebrate. I'm going to watch the game tonight, be ready to go next Sunday at 3 o'clock, here we go. Playoff football, let's go!"

As was eluded to in Tom Brady's social media video post, the Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond Jones Stadium in the NFC Divisional Round game.

The contest is a rematch of the two teams from Week 3 of the regular season. The Rams ran out 34-24 winners and one could imagine that Tom Brady and the Bucs will surely be out for revenge come Sunday.

