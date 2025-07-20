Shannon Sharpe’s accuser Gabriella Zuniga quits OnlyFans 2 days after settling $50 million lawsuit

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe has settled a lawsuit with Gabriella Zuniga, who accused him of sexual assault a few weeks ago. Her lawyer said on Friday that both sides had worked things out and the case is now closed.

The lawsuit, which sought $50 million in compensation, will be dismissed and cannot be filed again. Zuniga said in the lawsuit that she met Sharpe at a gym in Los Angeles in 2023 when she was 20, and they had a nearly two-year relationship. She claimed Sharpe sexually assaulted her in October 2024 and again in January.

Sharpe denied the claims when the lawsuit was filed in April and deemed the accusations to be false. He briefly stepped away from his ESPN job but said he would return before the NFL preseason.

Meanwhile, just two days after the case was settled, Zuniga announced that she is leaving OnlyFans. In a post on Instagram, she wrote:

"Today, I have decided to retire from OF. Thank you for the incredible support you’ve shown me over the past few years. This community has given me a life I could have never imagined. I’ll still be active on social media and have several new projects in the works that I can’t wait to share! I’m truly excited for this next chapter. I love you all forever and ever."

Reposting that on IG Story, she added:

"What a journey it’s been."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @gabriellazuniga)

As reported by ESPN, Zuniga's lawyer, Tony Buzbee said:

"Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I'm pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution."

Shannon Sharpe was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 7th round of the 1990 NFL draft (192nd overall). He played 14 seasons in the NFL for the Denver Broncos (1990–1999, 2002–2003) and Baltimore Ravens (2000–2001).

Sharpe retired in 2003 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

After retirement, Shannon Sharpe worked as NFL Analyst for CBS’s The NFL Today, co-hosted Undisputed with Skip Bayless and now hosts his own podcasts on YouTube.

Shannon Sharpe insisted he did nothing wrong 3 months ago

In April, Shannon Sharpe asked on Instagram for a full 10-minute “sex tape” to be made public. He said he was being unfairly targeted by the woman who is suing him for rape and trying to make him look guilty.

Sharpe continued that she and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, are trying to “set him up” and get money from him.

He further claimed that Buzbee is planning to release a short, edited clip from a longer private video to make him look bad. He said he doesn’t have the full video himself, but if he did, he’d release it.

In reference to that, the NFL Hall of Famer demanded that Buzbee share the full, unedited version instead.

