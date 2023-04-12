Shannon Sharpe has had his say on who the best tight end in NFL history is.

Many would say Rob Gronkowski, who won four Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Others would go with Travis Kelce, who has won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs and broken multiple records at the position.

But for Hall of Famer Sharpe, there is no debate: it is Kelce.

In a Twitter teaser for a new episode of "New Heights," Sharpe said Patrick Mahomes' primary target is the greatest tight end of all time:

"The thing that I love most about him you look at the regular season numbers, and he's better in the postseason than he is the regular season. What we call him is a big game. Yeah, the bigger the moment the bigger he plays. Who do you think Patrick's gonna throw the ball to? You gonna throw it to him. Right? They know that.

"When it's all said and done, I don't know how you make an argument that says Trav isn't the greatest Tight End."

Travis Kelce hasn't even retired yet, and he is already being called the greatest tight end ever, which is surely an accomplishment in itself. The best part is that he is the same age as Gronkowski.

How good was Shannon Sharpe in his career? A look at his stats and accolades

Fittingly, those words given to Kelce come from another of the best tight ends to play the game.

In his fourteen years in the NFL, Shannon Sharpe carved out a career many tight ends could only dream of. He won three Super Bowls (two with the Denver Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens), was named to four All-Pro teams, and made eight Pro Bowls.

With the Broncos, he led the team in receptions for six straight seasons (1992-97), as well as receiving yards in 1993 and 1996.

By the end of his career in 2003, he had become the NFL's first tight end to accumulate at least 10,000 receiving yards (10,060 to be exact - easily a record at the time). Shannon Sharpe was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011, the latest tight end to receive the honor as of today.

