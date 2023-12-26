Shannon Sharpe shares eye-opening stat revealing just how far Patrick Mahomes has fallen

It's no secret that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are struggling this season. They have had very high, successful moments, but then they've had some very low moments as well.

That has led to the reigning Super Bowl champions having a 9-6 record presently. As a result, they are unable to get that necessary division win on Christmas to secure the AFC West title.

On ESPN's First Take on Tuesday morning, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe had a startling fact about Mahomes' season thus far. Sharpe doesn't feel that the Chiefs will go on another Super Bowl run this season.

He also went on to state that Kansas City have been unable to score 20 points in seven games so far this season. Here is the crucial stat that Sharpe shared.

"This is what you get - a team that has seven games, they've scored less than 20 points - and Patrick Mahomes has six of those in his first five years. There you go. That's the recipe."

The most startling revelation is that Patrick Mahomes only had six games in his career, prior to the ongoing season, where he was unable to get 20 points on the board. This season, he's already done that seven times.

Shannon Sharpe says that it shows the Chiefs' issues at the wide receiver position and the inability to get the ball down the field. In years past, he was able to get the ball down the field and into the end zone.

The constant drops by Chiefs wide receivers and Mahomes' recent issues of protecting the football have all played into this lack of offensive production.

Patrick Mahomes still has faith Chiefs can find success moving forward

After the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas, quarterback Patrick Mahomes kept the faith. The two-time Super Bowl champion still believes that, with some adjustments, his team can find their way back to playoff success.

"If we clean it up, we'll be able to score points. It's just (that) we've got to clean it up. We're two games left. You have to do it and if we don't, we'll be going home. If we clean it up, we can beat anybody. I truly believe that, but we got to prove that we can do it," Mahomes was reported as saying by ESPN's Adam Teicher.

So far this season, Patrick Mahomes has thrown 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games. In 17 games last season, he threw 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The comparison shows the drop in production from Mahomes and company.

