"He's arrogant. He's aloof, for lack of a better word." - Shannon Sharpe slams Aaron Rodgers revealing he has no respect for Packers QB 

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has had enough of Aaron Rodgers. The reigning MVP was a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience and rehashed his experience last year as he was dealing with his vaccination status.

The quarterback said at a press conference when asked if he was vaccinated that he was 'immunized.' Sharpe was speaking on FOX Sports' Undisputed and did not hold back in what he thought of the Packers shot-caller.

Sharpe said:

"Okay, you want to use the term immunized? Okay, fine, but you know you were supposed to mask up around other people in the building at a press conference."

Sharpe added:

"If you want to blame the woke in the cancel culture. No, this was all about Aaron Rodgers thinking that the NFL COVID policy was not applicable to him. Nothing more. Nothing less."

Bobby Burack @burackbobby_ Here’s Aaron Rodgers telling Joe Rogan that the NFL sent some Fauci stooge to each team to threaten and pressure players into getting the Covid-19 vaccine as if it prevented the virus.



The Hall of Famer then proceeded to say that Rodgers is an incredible player and will likely be one of the greatest. However, as a person, he leaves a lot to be desired.

Sharpe said:

"Look, there's no denying the guy's talent is good. He's a top five quarterback. When it's all said and done, you can make a case, he might be a top five player if he can get another championship."

"But as a person, he's a horrible person. He's a liar, he's arrogant. He's aloof, for lack of a better word. He's a prick. And I'm so over him."

Rodgers copped heat for his vaccination status

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers

We all know what happened last year. The Packers quarterback said he was immunized and many took that as he was vaccinated. However, when the reigning MVP contracted the virus, he was forced to sit out for 10 days (which is what was required for unvaccinated players).

This caught the media's attention and the outrage went from there. The player missed just one game and returned, but many couldn't get past the fact that he lied about his status.

To this day, it likely still sticks in the paws of many people as it happened at the pandemic's height. Some people had forgotten about it and had moved on, but with the quarterback's interview with Rogan bringing it up again, it was thrust into the spotlight once more.

