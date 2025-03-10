Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Sharpe believes the Pittsburgh Steelers have an explosive and exciting offense after the recent signing of star wide receiver DK Metcalf.

While discussing the Steelers' decision to trade for and sign Metcalf on the 'Nightcap' podcast, Sharpe highlighted how the Steelers now have three "big-play" players in Metcalf, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin III.

"Steelers’ wide receivers, now George Pickens, Calvin Austin the third, DK Metcalf finished in the top 10 among 138 qualified players in yards per reception in 2024. Alec Pierce was number one at over 22 yards… Pickens was 15.3, and DK was 15 and Calvin Austin was 15.2. So, they got three guys that have big-play potential."

Although they have the wide receiver explosiveness to dominate most NFL defenses, the Steelers are still currently without a quarterback for next season. At this time, there are various options being rumored in free agency, including Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers.

Can DK Metcalf, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin work well together at the Steelers?

The trio of DK Metcalf, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin has the skill and talent to be one of the best-receiving units in the entire NFL. Austin is extremely fast and can play strong football from the slot. Meanwhile, both Metcalf and Pickens are down-field threats who have strong hands, are sharp route runners, and are physical receivers.

However, Metcalf and Pickens are both wide receiver one-level players who are known for wanting the football and bringing intensity to the game, something that has the ability to cause some friction within the Steelers' room.

Last year, Austin had 36 receptions for 548 receiving yards and four touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards per reception. Pickens had 59 receptions for 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns, averaging 15.3 yards per reception. Finally, Metcalf had 66 receptions for 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per reception in the process.

As is clear, all three Steelers WRs have big-play potential and can dominate opposing defenses with the right quarterback. As to who that will be is still an open question.

