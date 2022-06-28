Shannon Sharpe funnily teases alternative version of the 'The Match' featuring Skip Bayless

Back in 2018, Hollywood agent Jack Whigham and producer Bryan Zuriff created The Match. NFL fans may recognize it as the event where, most recently, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers golfed against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. It was "old" versus "new," with the "old" nabbing a very close victory this time.
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless go head-to-head every day on Undisputed, which mirrors Bayless' former show First Take. Sharpe proposed a hilarious golfing match between himself and Bayless, pushing their rivalry to another level.
Skip Bayless and his brother Rick, a famous chef, would face off against Sharpe and his brother Sterling, who also had an NFL career. Upon hearing the news, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts.
There's no telling whether or not this will be a real event or if Sharpe is just having fun with his audience, but the more traction it gets, the more likely it becomes.
Shannon Sharpe just turned 54, still looks great
Sharpe's physique was brought up by one of the reactions to the post. The former NFL star did just turn 54, so it wouldn't be too surprising if he had lost some of muscle from his playing days.
That couldn't be further from the truth, though. He shared an update on his birthday that showed just how built he really is.
For 54, he looks incredible. However, it would also look incredible if Sharpe was 31 and still playing in the NFL. That strength on display should absolutely help in The Match, if it ever comes to be.
Sharpe has clearly been working out despite being incredibly busy as one of the most popular NFL analysts. Since his playing days, he's been a commentator on CBS and on Undisputed.
These days, he's often yelling at Skip Bayless on Undisputed, but he's also evidently working out whenever he's not.