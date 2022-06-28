Shannon Sharpe funnily teases alternative version of the 'The Match' featuring Skip Bayless

Back in 2018, Hollywood agent Jack Whigham and producer Bryan Zuriff created The Match. NFL fans may recognize it as the event where, most recently, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers golfed against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. It was "old" versus "new," with the "old" nabbing a very close victory this time.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless go head-to-head every day on Undisputed, which mirrors Bayless' former show First Take. Sharpe proposed a hilarious golfing match between himself and Bayless, pushing their rivalry to another level.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Who wants to see this and who wins? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Who wants to see this and who wins? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/rjc3He7LVX

Skip Bayless and his brother Rick, a famous chef, would face off against Sharpe and his brother Sterling, who also had an NFL career. Upon hearing the news, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

One NFL fan has a friendly wager, if Sharpe lost this hypothetical version of The Match.

Jeremiah Burlen @JeremiahBurlen @ShannonSharpe Need your whole dew debt cleared if you win. And if you lose you gotta say michael Jordan’s better than Bron and he’s the real goat🤣🤣 @ShannonSharpe Need your whole dew debt cleared if you win. And if you lose you gotta say michael Jordan’s better than Bron and he’s the real goat🤣🤣

One fan took the opportunity to let Sharpe know how much he meant to them.

cavemanmoneyshot @cavemanmoneysh1 @ShannonSharpe Your rookie year. You gave me your autograph at Greeley Training camp. Most of the guys wouldn’t give us one. They were tired. You showed up with that big smile of yours. You told me you were going to be the best in history. Thank you for healing a 12 year old boy’s broken heart! @ShannonSharpe Your rookie year. You gave me your autograph at Greeley Training camp. Most of the guys wouldn’t give us one. They were tired. You showed up with that big smile of yours. You told me you were going to be the best in history. Thank you for healing a 12 year old boy’s broken heart!

Another fan is brimming with excitement, much like Sharpe is on Undisputed sometimes.

An ABC reporter let Sharpe know that he might have made a mistake inviting the brothers into The Match.

Marc Thompson @marcthompson HBD! 🏾 @ShannonSharpe I’m with it! But sorry Unc I got the @RealSkipBayless brothers. You put undue pressure on Sterling by hyping his golf game so much, that Skip could hang. And you in the kitchen?, com on son’ really?? Never seen you post a dish. Unless twisten off a cap of yac counts!HBD! @ShannonSharpe I’m with it! But sorry Unc I got the @RealSkipBayless brothers. You put undue pressure on Sterling by hyping his golf game so much, that Skip could hang. And you in the kitchen?, com on son’ really?? Never seen you post a dish. Unless twisten off a cap of yac counts! 😂 HBD!✌🏾

This NFL fan believes Sharpe would have an extreme physical advantage in this matchup.

Ric Flair Woo @nflnba2022 @ShannonSharpe With your muscles you better be out driving skip by at least 150 yards @ShannonSharpe With your muscles you better be out driving skip by at least 150 yards 😂

An underrated aspect of The Match is that a world-famous chef will be cooking for it.

Nine-Seven @UNCeeTeeGee97



Hopefully that's a cheat day for you and you get to enjoy a Rick Bayless meal.



Also look forward to world getting to see how smart and hilarious Sterling is. @ShannonSharpe Rick Bayless washes you, My Guy, especially if you're battling Mexican cuisine.Hopefully that's a cheat day for you and you get to enjoy a Rick Bayless meal.Also look forward to world getting to see how smart and hilarious Sterling is. @ShannonSharpe Rick Bayless washes you, My Guy, especially if you're battling Mexican cuisine.Hopefully that's a cheat day for you and you get to enjoy a Rick Bayless meal.Also look forward to world getting to see how smart and hilarious Sterling is.

This NFL fan wants to see this taken to another level, perhaps, especially after Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson are set to duke it out in the ring.

A Washington Commanders fan who doesn't even like golf would love to see those four compete.

Several fans of his were laughing at the jokes included in the post.

Elliott James @EagleEyes50 🤣 🤣. They knew what they were doing when they hired you!!!! We need more brothers like you on tV. @ShannonSharpe Buddy Crocker? My dude you keep me🤣. They knew what they were doing when they hired you!!!! We need more brothers like you on tV. @ShannonSharpe Buddy Crocker? My dude you keep me 😂🤣😂🤣. They knew what they were doing when they hired you!!!! We need more brothers like you on tV.

Others felt that the nicknames were too good.

There's no telling whether or not this will be a real event or if Sharpe is just having fun with his audience, but the more traction it gets, the more likely it becomes.

Shannon Sharpe just turned 54, still looks great

Sharpe's physique was brought up by one of the reactions to the post. The former NFL star did just turn 54, so it wouldn't be too surprising if he had lost some of muscle from his playing days.

That couldn't be further from the truth, though. He shared an update on his birthday that showed just how built he really is.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe The front & back of your favorite Unc celebrating his 54th bday. Yes, unc turned 54 today. Had I not told you my age. You prob wouldn’t have guessed it. Now that I’m telling you, you prob don’t believe it. Happy Bday to everyone celebrating a bday today & Cancer’s rule the world. The front & back of your favorite Unc celebrating his 54th bday. Yes, unc turned 54 today. Had I not told you my age. You prob wouldn’t have guessed it. Now that I’m telling you, you prob don’t believe it. Happy Bday to everyone celebrating a bday today & Cancer’s rule the world. https://t.co/lxbGNyMGGl

For 54, he looks incredible. However, it would also look incredible if Sharpe was 31 and still playing in the NFL. That strength on display should absolutely help in The Match, if it ever comes to be.

Sharpe has clearly been working out despite being incredibly busy as one of the most popular NFL analysts. Since his playing days, he's been a commentator on CBS and on Undisputed.

These days, he's often yelling at Skip Bayless on Undisputed, but he's also evidently working out whenever he's not.

