Shannon Sharpe warns Joe Burrow of suffering Andrew Luck fate as Bengals start 0-2 - "They forced him to retire at 30"

Former NFL tight end and now TV analyst Shannon Sharpe is worried about Joe Burrow's future. Burrow is currently dealing with a right calf injury and has dealt with a couple of other injuries in his early career. A big reason why Burrow has been dealing with injuries is because the Bengals O-Line has had problems.

In Cincinnati's Week 2, 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, they dropped to 0-2 for the season. Shannon Sharpe said on Club Shay Shay that he's worried Burrow could be forced to retire early like Luck did.

"What y'all gonna do with that O-Line? Ocho, you see Andrew Luck? They forced Andrew Luck [to] retire at 30," said Sharpe. Because Burrow was so historically great in that playoff run. That man got sacked 19 times in four games."

He added:

"That's unheard of in a playoff run. He got sacked nine times and still won a game. That's unheard of. But you can't consistently overcome poor offensive line."

Andrew Luck shocked many in 2019 when he retired from the NFL at age 29. Luck had dealt with a plethora of injuries, which he admitted caused his retirement.

In the loss to the Ravens, Burrow also aggravated his right calf which is a concern heading into Week 3.

Joe Burrow tweaks calf as struggles continue

Just like last season, Cincinnati has started the season 0-2, but this year, Bengal fans are more worried due to the injury of Joe Burrow.

Burrow missed all of the pre-season games due to a calf injury. In Week 1, the weather was bad, but in Week 2, Burrow struggled again, and at the end of the game, he had a noticeable limp.

After the game, Burrow spoke to the media and revealed he tweaked his calf at the end of the game. However, he is hoping it won't keep him out of any action.

"Give it a couple nights, couple sleeps, and we'll see. We'll go from there."

To begin the season, Joe Burrow is 41-for-72 for 304 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Bengals off to a 0-2 start

Cincinnati started last season 0-2 and has begun this year the exact same way. To begin the 2023 season, the Bengals have lost two divisional games as the offense has struggled.

Cincinnati will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 on Monday Night Football before traveling to play the Titans. Although it is only Week 3, next week's game could be a must-win for Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

