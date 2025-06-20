"You know who your father is": Shannon Sharpe warns Shedeur Sanders after Browns rookie faces heat over speeding tickets

Shedeur Sanders continues to be one of the most talked-about rookies in the entire NFL, despite being drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. He recently made headlines again during the 2025 offseason, and this time it was for a negative reason.

The polarizing quarterback reportedly received his second speeding ticket in just the month of June in Ohio. The most recent one cited that he was going 101 miles per hour, more than 40 above the speed limit.

Shannon Sharpe recently commented on the situation during an episode of his Nightcap podcast. He pointed out the fact that being Deion Sanders' son is always going to draw more attention to him, including any of his mistakes, likely making headline news.

Sharpe explained:

"This has much been discussed, whether it's fair to criticize Shedeur Sanders for speeding, when no other rookie traffic citations are being published.

"Look, it's hard for me to, because I got stopped. I wasn't a rookie, I think I was in my third year. I got stopped going 108 in a 60, and I got stopped at 92, so I got two tickets in a matter of ten minutes. So, speeding, I get it.

"So man, something about speeding and young people, you got a heavy lead foot, but you gotta realize you're Shedeur Sanders. You know what comes with that last name, you know who your father is.

"So the things that you do will probably get criticized and scrutinized a little bit more than another 20-something-year old would and his last name isn't Sanders. His father isn't Coach Prime."

Sharpe mentioned that it may be unfair that Sanders is the only rookie making headlines for traffic violations, but it's to be expected considering who his father is. Coach Prime is a former legendary NFL player who is now the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, where Shedeur finished his college football career.

Deion Sanders has worked hard to make sure his son has remained relevant entering his rookie season, which has turned out to be a double-edged sword. The added attention has helped Shedeur build his brand, but it also comes with a ton more public criticism by comparison.

Shedeur Sanders' rookie outlook with Browns

Shedeur Sanders

Many around the league predicted that Shedeur Sanders would be one of the first players selected in the 2025 NFL draft. In fact, many of them believed the Cleveland Browns to be a potential landing spot at the number-two overall pick.

While he did land in Cleveland, it didn't turn out the way many thought it would, as the Browns picked him in the fifth round following his epic slide. They even picked another quarterback before taking Sanders in Dillon Gabriel, creating an interesting situation for their quarterback room.

The two rookies will join two veterans, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, to replace the injured Deshaun Watson this year. This makes Sanders' path to potential playing time extremely complicated. He will likely need to be impressive during he offseason and preseason if he wants to earn snaps during his rookie year, but his growing off-the-field issues could potentially hurt his chances even further.

