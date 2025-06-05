  • home icon
  Shaq has bold advice for Travis Kelce after Chiefs TE's performance in Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour:' "You'll be a f**king star"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 05, 2025 16:59 GMT
2025 Big Slick Weekend - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce has a big fan in NBA Champion Shaq (image credit: getty)

Travis Kelce has the ultimate fan in Shaquille O’Neal, who was a guest on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end praised O'Neal for his talents as a DJ and asked him if he could teach him a few things.

O'Neal said that he would love to, but then hyped Travis by saying that he is already a star. He mentioned his cameo at Taylor Swift's iconic "The Eras Tour" last summer when he joined her on stage. O'Neal added that Kelce is more than capable of hyping up a crowd.

"Bro, I got you," O'Neal said. "You know what's crazy? You opening up for your girlfriend? Bro you'd be a f**king star. Twenty minutes. 10 minutes. Hyping up the crowd? Oh my god."
Jason clapped and laughed as O'Neal commended his younger brother for his skills as an entertainer.

Shaq questioned Travis Kelce on 2025 Super Bowl performance

Travis Kelce had a lackluster performance in the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. On Thursday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Shaquille O'Neal asked him why he didn't have more production in the game.

Kelce tried to stay neutral and said that other players got chances to make plays. O'Neal didn't accept that and continued to make his case for Kelce getting more targets.

“I have a question, how come they didn’t use you a lot in the Super Bowl? I know you’re f–king pissed. I don’t want to get you in trouble,” O'Neal said.
“Nah, man, you already know we were trying to use all the pieces, man,” Kelce said.
“I need the pieces that helped us win the first f**king Super Bowl, don’t be trying to do the new s**t," O'Neal said. "I don’t wanna get you in trouble, but I wasn’t happy about that.”
O'Neal then said that Andy should've called an alley-oop to Kelce instead.

“I’ll tell you what, you don’t have to talk, but I’m gonna talk for you," O'Neal said. "Coach, he’s f**king 6-foot-8. Throw him the goddamn ball. Single coverage, double coverage, at the goal line. Alley-oop, coach, that’s the play you call.”

Kelce had four catches for 39 yards in the 40-22 loss.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
