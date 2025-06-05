Travis Kelce has the ultimate fan in Shaquille O’Neal, who was a guest on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end praised O'Neal for his talents as a DJ and asked him if he could teach him a few things.

Ad

O'Neal said that he would love to, but then hyped Travis by saying that he is already a star. He mentioned his cameo at Taylor Swift's iconic "The Eras Tour" last summer when he joined her on stage. O'Neal added that Kelce is more than capable of hyping up a crowd.

"Bro, I got you," O'Neal said. "You know what's crazy? You opening up for your girlfriend? Bro you'd be a f**king star. Twenty minutes. 10 minutes. Hyping up the crowd? Oh my god."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jason clapped and laughed as O'Neal commended his younger brother for his skills as an entertainer.

Shaq questioned Travis Kelce on 2025 Super Bowl performance

Travis Kelce had a lackluster performance in the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. On Thursday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Shaquille O'Neal asked him why he didn't have more production in the game.

Ad

Kelce tried to stay neutral and said that other players got chances to make plays. O'Neal didn't accept that and continued to make his case for Kelce getting more targets.

“I have a question, how come they didn’t use you a lot in the Super Bowl? I know you’re f–king pissed. I don’t want to get you in trouble,” O'Neal said.

Ad

“Nah, man, you already know we were trying to use all the pieces, man,” Kelce said.

“I need the pieces that helped us win the first f**king Super Bowl, don’t be trying to do the new s**t," O'Neal said. "I don’t wanna get you in trouble, but I wasn’t happy about that.”

Ad

Ad

O'Neal then said that Andy should've called an alley-oop to Kelce instead.

“I’ll tell you what, you don’t have to talk, but I’m gonna talk for you," O'Neal said. "Coach, he’s f**king 6-foot-8. Throw him the goddamn ball. Single coverage, double coverage, at the goal line. Alley-oop, coach, that’s the play you call.”

Kelce had four catches for 39 yards in the 40-22 loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.