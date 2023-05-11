Shaq Mason Texans contract: How much will former Bucs G earn with Houston extension?

Offensive guard Shaq Mason agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with the Houston Texans. The amount includes $22 million of guaranteed money and a $10 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

He joined the team earlier this offseason, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded him and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In return, Tampa Bay received a sixth-round pick.

The Score NFL insider Jordan Schultz also reported about the contract update.

Mason will be a vital piece in the Houston interior offensive line that struggled last season. He will line up with Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil to protect the Texans’ starting quarterback. His addition will be a significant factor in the success of an offense that ranked 31st in points per game last season (17).

The former Georgia Tech standout will also upgrade an offensive line that finished 17th in pass block win rate (60 percent) and 27th in run block win rate (70 percent), per ESPN Analytics.

Shaq Mason's NFL career so far

The New England Patriots drafted Shaq Mason in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played for the Patriots until 2021, winning Super Bowls LI and LIII.

He was traded to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. This transaction reunited him with quarterback Tom Brady. The Tennessee native played all 17 games for the Bucs last season.

He has started 113 of 118 games played. Mason has also earned over $40 million through eight NFL seasons.

