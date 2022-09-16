"Brett Favre deserves jail time", "Lock his a** up" - NFL fans agree with Shannon Sharpe's rant about former Packers QB, want him to be locked up 

NFL fans have backed Shannon Sharpe's tirade on Brett Favre over the Mississippi welfare funds scandal. Yesterday, September 15, the topic of Favre's alleged text messages between himself and Nancy New was revealed to the public.

Sharpe gave Brett Favre both barrels in an explosive rant as it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback received just over $1 million in welfare funds. The money was set aside for people who had been underserved in the Mississippi area, but instead, the money was used to build a volleyball center.

NFL fans have backed Sharpe's tirade of Brett Favre. One fan said that Sharpe is right about some people in the state having no clean water, yet Favre is pocketing millions.

"Shannon on the money. And Miss ain’t got clean water but Brett out here pocketing millions in fraud. Lock his a** up."

Another fan simply said that the Packers quarterback deserves jail time and that they hate the NFL.

"Brett Favre deserves jail time. I don’t think I could hate the #NFL more, but I may be wrong. Let’s see how this shakes out. Public pressure is a b***h. #BrettFavre #LockHimUp #BrettFavreWelfareQueen."

Other fans gave their thoughts and opinions on what Sharpe said on Undisputed yesterday.

Permaculture Gardener @sadfly46 @LesterTheFresh @ShannonSharpe Shannon is 100% correct. There is a 2 tiered justice system in this country and everyone knows those than can't fight the system are the ones that end up jail. @LesterTheFresh @ShannonSharpe Shannon is 100% correct. There is a 2 tiered justice system in this country and everyone knows those than can't fight the system are the ones that end up jail.

Jules @jmreycroft @ShannonSharpe Brett could've just paid for that volleyball court himself. @ShannonSharpe Brett could've just paid for that volleyball court himself.

Ann Joness @joness_ann @ShannonSharpe Keep talking about this Shannon. Don’t let it go. He should be in jail @ShannonSharpe Keep talking about this Shannon. Don’t let it go. He should be in jail

Layitdownbihhh @layitdownbihhh I think you would be a great voice in Washington for marginalized people. 🏾 @ShannonSharpe Unc, you need to run for Senator ASAP!I think you would be a great voice in Washington for marginalized people. @ShannonSharpe Unc, you need to run for Senator ASAP! 😎 I think you would be a great voice in Washington for marginalized people. 👍🏾

ᶜᵃˢᵗᵉʳ ˢʰᵉˡˡ @castergunx @ShannonSharpe Brett Favre, Ted Dibiase, and anyone involved in that horrendous scandal needs to be thrown under the jail @ShannonSharpe Brett Favre, Ted Dibiase, and anyone involved in that horrendous scandal needs to be thrown under the jail

It is clear that most NFL fans are in agreement over what Sharpe said, and many think that the former Packers quarterback should be looking at jail time.

Brett Favre's legacy tarnished by welfare scandal

The 52-year-old is an NFL Hall of Famer and is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. But it has been his off-field incidents that have plagued him and now with the welfare scandal, his legacy has once again taken a hit.

Sharpe said on Undisputed yesterday that Favre's reputation was already tarnished.

Sharpe said:

“Well, I don’t think nothing can tarnish it (Favre's NFL legacy), because if you go back and look at his history in the NFL, it should have tarnished it already. I talked to people that were in the room when Brett Favre went into the Hall of Fame and nobody mentioned text messages he sent to that Jets masseuse. Nobody mentioned the addiction that he suffered from."

Because of all the off-field incidents, many have forgotten just what an incredible player Favre was during his time in the NFL. Unfortunately, he only has himself to blame.

