  • "She was frozen": Jason Kelce narrates daughter Bennett's unpleasant experience meeting Eagles mascot

"She was frozen": Jason Kelce narrates daughter Bennett's unpleasant experience meeting Eagles mascot

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 21, 2024 15:43 GMT
Jason Kelce narrates daughter Bennett's unpleasant experience meeting Eagles mascot

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce had his daughter, Bennett, meet the Eagles mascot.

Bennett is 14-months-old and Kelce said when she saw the mascot in the distance she had a smile on her face. However, once he brought her up to the mascot, which did a little dance for Bennett, Kelce said his daughter froze and immediately didn't enjoy the experience.

"She was so excited when she first saw him, basically running with her arms at first when we start going over. Once we got up close, her face changed, she was frozen…"

It was a funny screen capture as Bennett immediately froze and didn't seem to like meeting Swoop, the Eagles mascot. The mascot then tried to give Bennett a stuffed animal of himself, which Kelce's daughter was hesitant to accept.

It was a cute moment between Swoop and Bennett, but the first meeting is now behind them, and hopefully she won't be as terrified in the future.

Jason Kelce hired by ESPN for NFL coverage

After the Philadelphia Eagles lost in the Wild Card round, Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL.

Kelce played 13 seasons with the Eagles and won the Super Bowl in 2018. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and will likely be a future Hall of Famer.

Despite Kelce just retiring a couple of months ago, he already has his next job set, as ESPN hired him to be on Monday Night Countdown. Kelce said in a statement:

“Turns out, it was a short retirement! I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports.
"To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football."

Kelce will also become a member of ESPN’s Super Bowl studio coverage each year.

