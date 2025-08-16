  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "She should genuinely be fired for not knowing": NFL fans outraged after Monica McNutt mistook Druski’s Barry Sanders jersey for a Shedeur Sanders

"She should genuinely be fired for not knowing": NFL fans outraged after Monica McNutt mistook Druski’s Barry Sanders jersey for a Shedeur Sanders

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 16, 2025 20:16 GMT
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice - Source: Imagn
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice - Source: Imagn

Popular comedian Druski showed up wearing a Barry Sanders Detroit Lions jersey during Saturday morning's "First Take" on ESPN. Host Monica NcNutt, however, mistook Druski's 'Sanders' jersey to be that of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

Such a glaring error didn't impress the NFL fanbase. They flocked social media to question McNutt's credentials for making such a mistake.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is a selection of some of the strong reactions from fans.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"She should genuinely be fired for not knowing," this fan said.
"Fire her for that tbh," another fan wrote.
"Get her a** off the air," a third fan commented.

Many fans thought that McNutt should have never been in this position to begin with.

"Wow, it seems like she might not be super qualified for this job. I wonder how she got hired," this fan said.
Ad
"jeezus how tf did she get hired," another fan wrote.

However, some fans defended McNutt, pointing out that she is a basketball analyst, not a football expert.

"To be fair McNutt is a basketball person not a football person. Just ESPN cutting corners and trying to make football and Basketball players cover both sports," wrote this fan.
"She’s a basketball analyst lmao."
Ad
"Wow, pretty bad but not that surprising TBH. Most of the people on Sports programs don’t know much about anything."

Druski immediately corrected McNutt about his jersey, and it seemed the ESPN analyst was embarrassed by her mistake. She apologized as well for the error.

Druski on Shedeur Sanders

During his appearance on First Take, Druski (despite not wearing a Shedeur Sanders jersey) gave his thoughts on how Sanders played in last week's preseason game.

Ad
"It's crazy how they are doing my boy. But, he balled out."

Druski was impressed by the performance that Shedeur Sanders had during his the Browns' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. He would then go on to talk about Shedeur's "wrist celebration," something that fans may see a lot of in the coming years.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications