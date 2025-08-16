"She should genuinely be fired for not knowing": NFL fans outraged after Monica McNutt mistook Druski’s Barry Sanders jersey for a Shedeur Sanders

Popular comedian Druski showed up wearing a Barry Sanders Detroit Lions jersey during Saturday morning's &quot;First Take&quot; on ESPN. Host Monica NcNutt, however, mistook Druski's 'Sanders' jersey to be that of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.Such a glaring error didn't impress the NFL fanbase. They flocked social media to question McNutt's credentials for making such a mistake.Here is a selection of some of the strong reactions from fans.&quot;She should genuinely be fired for not knowing,&quot; this fan said.&quot;Fire her for that tbh,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Get her a** off the air,&quot; a third fan commented.Many fans thought that McNutt should have never been in this position to begin with.&quot;Wow, it seems like she might not be super qualified for this job. I wonder how she got hired,&quot; this fan said.&quot;jeezus how tf did she get hired,&quot; another fan wrote. However, some fans defended McNutt, pointing out that she is a basketball analyst, not a football expert.&quot;To be fair McNutt is a basketball person not a football person. Just ESPN cutting corners and trying to make football and Basketball players cover both sports,&quot; wrote this fan.&quot;She’s a basketball analyst lmao.&quot;&quot;Wow, pretty bad but not that surprising TBH. Most of the people on Sports programs don’t know much about anything.&quot;Druski immediately corrected McNutt about his jersey, and it seemed the ESPN analyst was embarrassed by her mistake. She apologized as well for the error.Druski on Shedeur SandersDuring his appearance on First Take, Druski (despite not wearing a Shedeur Sanders jersey) gave his thoughts on how Sanders played in last week's preseason game.&quot;It's crazy how they are doing my boy. But, he balled out.&quot;Druski was impressed by the performance that Shedeur Sanders had during his the Browns' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. He would then go on to talk about Shedeur's &quot;wrist celebration,&quot; something that fans may see a lot of in the coming years.