"She just won’t let go" - NFL fans call out Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole for celebrating Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX resulted in celebrations for Eagles fans and one of Kelce's ex-girlfriends, Kayla Nicole.

Shortly after the conclusion of the game, Nicole celebrated on the field with the Eagles.

Here are a few videos of Nicole celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl win on the field with a caption in one of the videos reading:

"They said there's no room on the wagon y'all."

Many fans were confused as to how or why she was on the field celebrating the Eagles' win, with many thinking she was not over her ex, Travis Kelce.

Here's how fans reacted:

"i mean… if she were a real fan, there would be no problem here. however….. the obsession and tackiness is rampant. this chick is a bandwagon fan to anything and everything that rivals her ex that she’s still obsessed with after all these YEARS," a fan said.

"Travis Kelce’s ex out there celebrating with the Eagles on the field after the loss? Embarrassing. Imagine your entire personality being his ex and clinging to any crumb of relevance you can find. Sis, it’s time to move on and stop leeching off his name. Pathetic," a fan replied.

"I feel bad for her. She is too fine to be this petty. It's way past time for him to get over this man. She had her crown and now she threw it away being silly," a fan wrote.

While Nicole is an on-air sports broadcast personality, who currently hosts "I'm Athlete Daily on Revolt TV," fans still thought her behavior was directed at trolling Kelce.

Here's how more fans reacted:

"Something is mentally wrong with this person," a fan replied.

"Girl, it’s time to seek therapy and move on!!" a fan wrote.

"F**king loser best thing he ever did was leaving her," a fan said.

Travis Kelce will likely be a future Hall of Famer if he retires following the 2024-25 season

Travis Kelce during Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LIX - Source: Getty

Could last night's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles be the last game Travis Kelce has played in? Maybe.

The Chiefs' tight end has hinted at retirement multiple times this season. But last week during Super Bowl 2025 Media Day, Kelce was asked where he sees himself in three years, and he said, "Hopefully playing football."

If Kelce decides to hang up the cleats, he will likely have his name reserved in Canton in the Pro Football Hall of Fame very soon. Kelce has been named to 10 Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro selections, and is a three-time Super Bowl champion. He was one of the most dominant tight ends in the NFL in the last 10 years.

