"She made over $5,000,000,000" - Speculation linking Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift gets ESPN’s Stephen A Smith’s resounding approval

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating? No one seems to have the answer, but it's the talk of the NFL. It's rare for an NFL player to be the least famous person in a relationship, but there are very few people on the level of Swift right now. She's on top of the world, with albums coming out all the time and a record-setting tour underway.

Whether or not they're officially dating or not remains to be confirmed, but on the chance that they are, everyone is linking the two. NFL announcers are using Swift's songs when referencing Kelce, and now Stephen A. Smith has given his stamp of approval on the hypothetical relationship.

Smith said:

"So I've heard that Travis Kelce... he's possibly dating Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift, you could do a lot worse, but so could he because I haven't gotten over that Taylor Swift concert. She was off the chain. Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift? That's not bad."

He went on to sing the praises of the Midnights singer:

"I watched Taylor Swift perform, she's got a little something with her. Pretty, long, nice legs. Looks good. That's not bad! I sincerely doubt that Travis Kelce will find anyone more successful than her, I mean she made over $5 billion in this concert tour."

He went on to say that Kelce won the Super Bowl, and that champions like champions. If the two truly are dating, then Smith is on board.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating?

When asked about Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end refused to answer. He couldn't comment on it, which suggests that the two might be seeing each other. Reports emerged that they were hanging out.

Taylor Swift may be dating Travis Kelce

Swift's publicist has denied the rumors, but that hasn't stopped anyone from believing it. NFL announcers, like Ian Eagle, have taken to using Swift puns when talking about Kelce.

Adam Schefter, when reporting on Kelce's injury situation, fit in several song titles in his monologue, including Shake It Off, Blank Space, and others. For now, there's no confirmation on their status, but it does seem curious.