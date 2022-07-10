"She's got twice as many clothes in there" - Tom Brady reveals his argument with wife Gisele Bundchen before every road trip

Tom Brady has enjoyed the spotlight throughout his long career. That attention seems to have been amplified since he took the quarterback reins for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former New England Patriots signal-caller has been far more relevant on social media, has appeared in more TV ads, and has taken part in more interviews for TV, radio and podcasts alike.

Among his many accomplishments, Brady managed to marry a supermodel Gisele Bundchen. The two started a family, and it was his obligation to his family that Brady originally cited as his reason for entering retirement. Forty days later, Brady was back with the Buccaneers, and we still get plenty of insight into the quarterback’s life.

On the Drive podcast, Brady talked a little about cars and his road trip routine with his wife.

"Whenever I go travel with my wife, for example, I have a suitcase, you know, and she has a suitcase. And her suitcase is about a third of the size of mine, and she's got twice as [many] clothes in there. And she's always like, 'Why are you bringing such a big suitcase?' And I'm like, 'Because my shoes are a size 13.' Like, there's only so many size 13s I can fit into a bag before I've got to get another bag."

Brady definitely seems more accessible than he was with the New England Patriots. Of course, his former team was far stricter on monitoring what players were posting on social media and what was said in interviews. Various former Patriots have reported that the team took the fun out of football.

Brady seemed to be winning over even the most staunch Brady-haters with his appearances

Chatting about his personal life and the various cars that teammates arrive to the stadium in is not something he would have done just a few years ago. Brady even seems more likable to fans of other teams who’ve spent the last two decades cursing his name.

Tom Brady @TomBrady I’m around if anyone needs me for their 4th of July barbecue. Fire it up @FTX_Official I’m around if anyone needs me for their 4th of July barbecue. Fire it up @FTX_Official 🇺🇸🔥 https://t.co/Gd27fcN5fx

Brady and the Buccaneers will start the season as heavy favorites in the NFC South. The Atlanta Falcons appear as if they're in a rebuilding year. The Carolina Panthers are being ranked last in the power rankings by many. The New Orleans Saints, although tough on defense, are still a mystery on the other side of the ball and will be missing key weapons as the season starts.

