"She's a pro": Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's viral beer chugging moment at Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win

Travis Kelce definitely has Taylor Swift's back.

With the Kansas City Chiefs winning another Super Bowl, there was ample focus on Swift and her appearance at Allegiant Stadium. Swift went viral for multiple reasons, including chugging a mug of beer while the game was on.

While on their latest episode of New Heights, Jason and Travis Kelce had to bring up the viral moment:

"Of course, Taylor went viral for her chugging moment. I'm not gonna lie, I didn't know what was going on at first. I was sitting behind them, and I saw them go for the drinks. And then I was like, 'oh, OH, this is happening.' She's going after it," Jason said.

Travis, referring to Swift as a pro, added:

"This was on the jumbotron, nice. She's done this before. She's a pro".

They even replayed Swift's clip, as Travis observed her slamming the glass, concluding that Swift has clearly done this before.

Much like the rest of the season, Swift and Kelce were in the news after the Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers for their on-field kiss and wild afterparty celebrations.

Fans were waiting for such content, especially since Swift flew back to Las Vegas promptly after her show in Tokyo to attend the big game.