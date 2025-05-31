"She's been the punching bag" - Cam Newton slams public trolls attacking Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee got married in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday (May 24). The couple looked happy and in love. However, not everyone was celebrating. Once the pictures and videos of the ceremony went around on the internet, hurtful comments and online hate were waiting for Leanna.

On Thursday, former NFL MVP, Cam Newton spoke up on his show “4th & 1.” He strongly defended Hunter's wife.

““Congratulations to the Hunters. You know his wife, LL Cool J. She cool. She has been a punching bag, and it’s unfortunate. But guess what, baby, who’s laughing now?," Newton said.

Leanna Lenee didn’t deserve the hate she’s been getting, is what the former Panthers star tried to convey.

Further, Cam Newton didn’t hold back. He said people often attack others because of their own problems. He praised the new Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback for staying strong and loyal through it all.

“He’s done everything right,” Newton said, calling Hunter a good role model and a stand-up guy.

After facing intense backlash on the internet following Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy win in December 2024, Leanna deleted her social media accounts for a while.

However, she recently returned to Instagram, posting wedding pictures but turning off comments to protect herself from further negativity.

Reasons why Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee received hate post-wedding

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, got a lot of hate online after their wedding. People saw the dollar sign tattoo on her ring finger and thought it meant she cared more about money than love.

Beyond the tattoo, past viral moments added fuel to the fire.

In one video from December 2024, Leanna didn’t stand up right away when Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. People online said it looked like she wasn’t proud of him.

Another video at the wedding reception showed her pulling away when the two-way star tried to kiss her. This led the internet to speculate that there might be problems in their relationship.

Additionally, the couple decided not to sign a prenuptial agreement, which led some people to speculate that she might be after his money, especially since Travis Hunter is now an NFL star.

Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder voiced concerns on "The Pivot Podcast."

"I don’t like that. This man’s about to be an MVP-type candidate," Crowder said.

He pointed out that Hunter’s rising career and potential earnings could make him vulnerable without legal protections.

Travis Hunter, however, remains steadfast, showing no concern over the financial implications. His lavish wedding gift to Leanna Lenee is a $200,000 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800.

