"She's sleeping with Bill Belichick for fame": Jason Whitlock rips Jordon Hudson, drags Mine Kimes, Joy Taylor sexual misconduct lawsuit in wild take

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been in the news after journalist Pablo Torre revealed behind-the-scenes footage of the legendary tactician's conversation with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Torre shared a footage from the NFL Films Studios, where Belichick filmed his show, 'Coach.' The footage captured Hudson's alleged influence on Belichick's show.

Jason Whitlock discussed the viral footage on his YouTube channel on Friday, alleging that Hudson is "pretending" to talk sports like ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, former Fox Sports host Joy Taylor, and former ESPN host Katie Nolan in a wild rant.

"This isn't me trying to defend Bill Belichick, but I actually believe he is the victim here," Whitlock said (Timestamp (3:10 onwards). "Point two, she (Jordon Hudson) sounds no different, no different than Mina Kimes, than Joy Taylor, than Katie Nolan, when they're sitting around a bunch of men talking sports and pretending like they can talk sports on that level.

Whitlock also discussed Taylor's implications in the sexual misconduct scandal at Fox Sports in two lawsuits, which eventually led to her being released from her broadcasting role.

"If you take the Joy Taylor lawsuit, there's a bunch of women that were sleeping with executives for jobs on TV, no different than Jordan Hudson, she's sleeping with Bill Belichick for her fame and all this other stuff.

"This is the society that the left has created... I'm the bad guy, because when Joy Taylor showed up, I was like, 'I don't want no parts of this. Not qualified. She's probably sleeping with somebody, and it's just trouble, and it won't be good for my show.' I'm still the bad guy for that. But this is the world that we've created."

Bill Belichick's ACC struggles continue amid girlfriend Jordan Hudson's leaked conversation

Bill Belichick established himself as one of the greatest NFL coaches with his six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots in a tenure that lasted more than two decades.

He started his coaching journey at North Carolina earlier this year and the veteran coach has been finding it tough at UNC. The Tar Heels lost their first three games against power conference teams by an average of 29 points.

However, it looked like they would finally get over the line against California on Friday night. But UNC's first ACC win will have to wait as they fumbled the game late to lose 21-18 in Berkeley.

