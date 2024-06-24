“She’s tired of just being Matthew Stafford’s wife”: Shaun King takes shots at Rams QB’s wife Kelly’s viral confession

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Stafford
  • “She’s tired of just being Matthew Stafford’s wife”: Shaun King takes shots at Rams QB’s wife Kelly’s viral confession

“She’s tired of just being Matthew Stafford’s wife”: Shaun King takes shots at Rams QB’s wife Kelly’s viral confession

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 24, 2024 14:53 GMT
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly aimed at by Shaun King (Via Kelly Stafford
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly aimed at by Shaun King (Via Kelly Stafford's Instagram)

Matthew Stafford met his wife Kelly Stafford in Georgia State, got married in 2015 and the couple has four daughters together. However, Kelly has been the focal point of criticism for many after she revealed a secret from their college days.

"At first, I hated him. I loved him. I dated the backup to piss him off, which worked," Kelly said on "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast

Former Super Bowl winner Shaun King shared his advice for Matthew Stafford regarding the entire ordeal. On ‘The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty’ podcast, the former QB said:

“Stafford's gotta find his wife a passion. Whether it be clothes, makeup, shoes. She's to the point, she's tired of just being Matthew Stafford's wife. Like to me this screams, ‘I'm seeking attention. Okay, I supported you for how many years like it's time for me to kind of live out some of the things I sacrificed.’”
also-read-trending Trending
“So, from a relationship standpoint that's what I would advise Matthew whatever it is like you need to go get her own LLC give her all the backing she needs. And get her going down that road because obviously this other role she little fatigue being on it,” King added.

Shaun King was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft. After four successful seasons with the Bucs, King ventured on to play for several different franchises, eventually retiring in 2007 with a CFL franchise.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford receives additional attention

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith did not hold back as he targeted Kelly Stafford on his podcast. Smith said:

"If you are Mrs. Stafford, what could possibly make you think that it is okay for you to go home, after revealing to the public, 'I kicked it with his backup.'”

The Rams faithful would want their QB, Matthew Stafford, to put all this behind him before the season starts. The Rams visit Stafford’s previous team, the Detroit Lions in their season opener on September 8.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी