“She’s tired of just being Matthew Stafford’s wife”: Shaun King takes shots at Rams QB’s wife Kelly’s viral confession

Matthew Stafford met his wife Kelly Stafford in Georgia State, got married in 2015 and the couple has four daughters together. However, Kelly has been the focal point of criticism for many after she revealed a secret from their college days.

"At first, I hated him. I loved him. I dated the backup to piss him off, which worked," Kelly said on "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast

Former Super Bowl winner Shaun King shared his advice for Matthew Stafford regarding the entire ordeal. On ‘The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty’ podcast, the former QB said:

“Stafford's gotta find his wife a passion. Whether it be clothes, makeup, shoes. She's to the point, she's tired of just being Matthew Stafford's wife. Like to me this screams, ‘I'm seeking attention. Okay, I supported you for how many years like it's time for me to kind of live out some of the things I sacrificed.’”

“So, from a relationship standpoint that's what I would advise Matthew whatever it is like you need to go get her own LLC give her all the backing she needs. And get her going down that road because obviously this other role she little fatigue being on it,” King added.

Shaun King was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft. After four successful seasons with the Bucs, King ventured on to play for several different franchises, eventually retiring in 2007 with a CFL franchise.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford receives additional attention

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith did not hold back as he targeted Kelly Stafford on his podcast. Smith said:

"If you are Mrs. Stafford, what could possibly make you think that it is okay for you to go home, after revealing to the public, 'I kicked it with his backup.'”

The Rams faithful would want their QB, Matthew Stafford, to put all this behind him before the season starts. The Rams visit Stafford’s previous team, the Detroit Lions in their season opener on September 8.