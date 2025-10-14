"She talking crazy": David Montgomery exposes female fan's NSFW messages calling for beef with Lions RB after loss to Chiefs

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery had a rather unusual beef with a female fan on Instagram. On Monday, Montgomery exposed the chats he received from a fan named Lizzy after the Lions suffered a 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 on Sunday night.Montgomery shared screenshots of the fan's chats, in which she appeared to hurl abuses at the running back.&quot;She talking crazy,&quot; Montgomery wrote on one of his IG stories.In another IG story, Montgomery shared the user's Instagram profile, which was private.Montgomery had 24 yards on four carries against the Chiefs. He also posted 37 yards on two receptions.The Lions suffered a 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. However, they went on to win their next four games.The Chiefs, however, proved to be too strong for Detroit on Sunday, snapping its four-game win streak.Montgomery has been one of the best offensive players for the Lions this season. In six games, he has recorded 334 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries, while adding 78 yards on nine receptions.The Chicago Bears took Montgomery in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He spent four years with them before signing for the Lions in the 2023 offseason.David Montgomery's Lions will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL seasonDetroit Lions RB David Montgomery - Source: ImagnDavid Montgomery and the Lions will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday night. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.The Buccaneers have been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season. Their only loss came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.Montgomery is expected to play a critical role for the Lions if they are to beat Tampa Bay in Week 7.