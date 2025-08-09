"Shedeur is everything I knew he was" - Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith impressed with Deion Sanders' son's debut for Browns vs. Panthers

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, made his NFL debut on Friday in a preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers. Despite being listed as the fourth-string QB, Sanders got the start because of injuries to QBs Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. He seized the opportunity, performing well in his NFL debut.

Ad

Shedeur's performance against the Panthers captured the attention of many people in the football world. One person who was left impressed was legendary Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith. On Friday night, the Cowboys legend tweeted out his support for Shedeur during the game.

"Shedeur is everything I knew he was," Emmitt Smith wrote. "He’s proving it again right now. His accuracy and his understanding of the game."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Emmitt Smith @EmmittSmith22 Shadeur is everything I knew he was. 💪🏿 He’s proving it again right now. His accuracy and his understanding of the game.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most divisive players in the football world this year. Ever since the draft, when he had a historic draft fall, there has been a big discussion about how good he truly is. While there are some who believe he can be a franchise quarterback, there are plenty of people who think he significantly benefits from nepotism.

Based on his tweet on Friday night, it appears that Emmitt Smith is someone who has always believed in Deion Sanders' son. However, that should not be a surprise as Deion Sanders and Smith were teammates on the Cowboys in the 90s.

Ad

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, evaluates his performance in his NFL debut

After the game, Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, spoke about his performance. While many people in the football world were impressed by his play, Shedeur believes he did not play up to his standard.

"I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable, so that's what it is," Sanders said. "I got pockets of finding my rhythm, and I got to get into that quicker, regardless of anything. But overall, I felt like me out there, and I couldn't do it, of course, without the time. I couldn't do it without the playcalling. I couldn't do without anything.

Ad

"Did I play up to par? No, I don't feel like I did. But overall, the main goal was to win, and that's honestly what we did."

Despite not being willing to fully praise himself, Emmitt Smith was not the only person impressed by his performance. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Sanders' performance after the game and said he was pleased with his play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.