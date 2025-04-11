"Shedeur Sanders at 9?": NFL fans react as Derek Carr dealing with major injury putting 2025 in jeopardy

For months, former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders was expected to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, over the past month, his draft stock has suffered a massive dip, with the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, who hold the second and third pick, respectively, seemingly not enthused about the prospect of handing the reins of their offense to the young star.
Teams holding the next 17 picks either have a starting quarterback or signed one this offseason, prompting doubts about whether Sanders would even be a top-20 pick in the draft. However, his hopes of being a top-10 pick were handed a massive boost on Friday.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that New Orleans Saints star Derek Carr, who missed the last four games of the 2024 season after suffering a left-hand fracture, is now dealing with a shoulder injury and could undergo surgery that would sideline him for the entire 2025 campaign.
The surprise revelation prompted fans on social media to speculate that the Saints would use the ninth overall pick on Sanders and make him their new starting quarterback:
"Shedeur Sanders at 9?" - Wondered @loebsleads
"Shedeur might not fall past the Saints at pick 9 now." - Believes @BillsR_Electric
"Shedeur, you are a Saint." - Said @jGuati09
"Shedeur really gonna end up a Saint." - Predicted @TBEgo
Potential replacements for Derek Carr: Options if the Saints look past Shedeur Sanders
Derek Carr's shoulder injury diagnosis has come at an inopportune time for the Saints. Most free-agent quarterbacks have already found a new home and those still available aren't remotely enticing.
The only big-name signal-caller New Orleans could chase is Aaron Rodgers. However, the four-time MVP has been in talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers for weeks and has reportedly been offered a contract that he has yet to sign. The Saints could swoop in and sign the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets star but the odds are low.
Carson Wentz and Teddy Bridgewater could be of interest to the Saints. However, neither can be banked on to lead the team to playoffs at this stage of their careers. Drafting Shedeur Sanders is looking like the best option for New Orleans if Derek Carr is ruled out for the season. It remains to be seen whether they pull the trigger on the move and enter the 2025 season with a rookie quarterback under center.
