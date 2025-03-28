Shedeur Sanders could actually win by dropping in the draft, NFL analyst suggests 

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, as he has a wide range of outcomes in terms of when he will be drafted. The most recent odds after the New York Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston saw Sanders fall from the favorite to be selected No. 3 overall.

Ad

On Thursday's edition of FS1's "First Things First", NFL analyst Chris Broussard discussed how the quarterback could wind up sliding in the 2025 NFL draft.

"If it happens, I'm here for it. I think it could be one of the best things for Shedeur," Broussard said. "If he goes to Cleveland, I'm not going to say he's doomed, but Cleveland has had one franchise-level quarterback this century and ruined it."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added how some of the better situations for Sanders aren't until later in the first round.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's the full clip of Chris Broussard's comments shared on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders played two years with the Colorado Buffaloes and has the highest completion percentage in FBS history. He completed 651-of-907 (71.8%) of his passes for 7,364 yards with 64 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 24 games.

Deion Sanders changes tune on Shedeur Sanders' landing spot

One of the talking points of late has been whether Sanders is going to pull an Eli Manning and attempt to dictate where he will be playing. While appearing on "The Skip Bayless Show", Deion Sanders explained how his son could go anywhere in the 2025 NFL draft and that it would be a good thing for whichever team chooses him.

Ad

"If it's New York it's New York, if it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback I'm happy with it, man. Because I know what he's going to do to the organization," Sanders said via Newsweek.com.

Ad

There could be some more motivation in this than meets the eye, as this may simply be Deion Sanders reading the tea leaves after the New York Giants signed a pair of veteran quarterbacks.

Which team do you think should draft Shedeur Sanders? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.