Shedeur Sanders beats Giants’ Jaxson Dart and Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty in Najee Harris’ scavenger hunt [WATCH]

Shedeur Sanders got his first win over Jaxson Dart and Ashton Jeanty after all three joined the NFL during the 2025 draft. The Cleveland Browns' quarterback, whose controversial fifth-round selection raised many eyebrows around the league, is preparing well for his rookie season.

Before stepping onto the field, he's taking on different challenges. LA Chargers' running back Najee Harris had the three rookies compete in a challenge sponsored by RAM Trucks in association with Overtime. The three competed in different challenges to win over their fellow rookies.

Upon their arrival at a Texas ranch, Harris kicked off the challenges with a scavenger hunt. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player hid over 30 trucks around the house, and the first player to find seven would take the lead in the game.

Despite a slow start, Jeanty found one car and Dart two, while Shedeur Sanders had to wait a little more before finding his first truck. He and Jeanty were toe-to-toe with five cars each before Sanders found the last two.

After taking the seven trucks back to Harris, the veteran told him a riddle that Sanders couldn't crack at first.

"I'm what a mountain dreams to be. The tippy top, the peak, that's me. You'll need strong legs and lungs that fight to reach my perch and feel the height. What am I?"

Sanders went back to the house to try to figure it out. After Dart figured it was a balcony, they found the keys to their trucks, but Jeanty was the only one who noticed they also had to read coordinates.

After finding another coordinate and grabbing a flag before driving to the finish line, the New York Giants rookie took the win and the standing lead with 300 points.

At the end of the challenges, Dart confirmed his win with 800 points, earning the first-ever Draft House turnover chain.

Analyst makes grim prediction for Shedeur Sanders' battle with Dillon Gabriel

After falling to Round 5 in April's draft, Shedeur Sanders is seemingly seen with different eyes around the NFL. The Cleveland Browns' young star will compete against Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the team's starting role at QB.

On Wednesday, ESPN analyst Mike Clay predicted that Sanders would be outperformed by Gabriel. Clark projects Gabriel to rack up 1,205 passing yards and five touchdowns in five years, while Sanders would tally 925 passing yards and four touchdowns in four starts for the Browns.

After his tumultuous draft process, Shedeur Sanders will be keen to prove doubters wrong with the Browns.

