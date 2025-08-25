  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Shedeur Sanders has become the Angel Reese of NFL": Analyst slams "insufferable," "racism" discourse around Coach Prime's son's benching in preseason

"Shedeur Sanders has become the Angel Reese of NFL": Analyst slams "insufferable," "racism" discourse around Coach Prime's son's benching in preseason

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 25, 2025 19:46 GMT
&quot;Shedeur Sanders has become the Angel Reese of NFL&quot;: Analyst slams &quot;insufferable,&quot; &quot;racism&quot; discourse around Coach Prime
"Shedeur Sanders has become the Angel Reese of NFL": Analyst slams "insufferable," "racism" discourse around Coach Prime's son's benching in preseason (Credit: GETTY)

Digital creator and political analyst Jon Root sent a strong message to Shedeur Sanders' fans after the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback was benched during the preseason finale against the LA Rams. Sanders played at Huntington Bank Field for the first time in his career, but his performance left a lot to be desired.

Ad

The former Colorado Buffaloes star went 3-of-6 for 14 yards after playing under center for the majority of the second half. Sanders was sacked five times and posted a team-worst 56.2 passer rating. He was eventually benched in favor of Tyler Huntley, which didn't sit well with some of his fans.

Root took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to clap back at those criticizing Sanders' benching decision, comparing the quarterback to WNBA star Angel Reese.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Shedeur Sanders has become the Angel Reese of the NFL, thanks to his supporters… Just like Reese’s fans, they claim any criticism of Shedeur has some sort of racist, micro-aggressive undertone to it, and they want the sports world to believe they are perpetual victims... It’s complete & utter nonsense. The discourse around these two is insufferable," the Turning Point USA contributor tweeted.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

On a separate tweet, Root added that Shedeur Sanders isn't a victim of racism and whoever tried to push that narrative was in the wrong.

"The discourse around Shedeur Sanders has gotta stop. He’s not a victim of an “unfair system”. Claiming racism against the NFL, Browns and anyone that criticizes him, is ridiculous," he wrote.
Ad

Outside of Kenny Pickett, every Browns quarterback took the field on Saturday, with Sanders struggling to emulate the performance he put on against the Carolina Panthers in his preseason debut.

Derek Carr criticizes Shedeur Sanders' benching during Rams game

Recently retired NFL quarterback Derek Carr took exception to the Cleveland Browns benching Shedeur Sanders during the LA Rams game. After a tough outing, Sanders left the game in the fourth quarter. Carr believed that Sanders would have benefited from the 2-minute drill to end the game.

Ad
"I need to understand why we don't get to see @ShedeurSanders run this 2 minute drill? Wouldn't you want to see your young QB operate in this situation? Get him more reps for the future? I didn't see the whole game so maybe he already showed enough? Help me understand this...," Carr tweeted on Saturday.
Ad

Sanders is a polarizing figure, and entering the NFL has taken the mixed opinions about him to a new level.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications