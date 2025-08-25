"Shedeur Sanders has become the Angel Reese of NFL": Analyst slams "insufferable," "racism" discourse around Coach Prime's son's benching in preseason

Digital creator and political analyst Jon Root sent a strong message to Shedeur Sanders' fans after the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback was benched during the preseason finale against the LA Rams. Sanders played at Huntington Bank Field for the first time in his career, but his performance left a lot to be desired.The former Colorado Buffaloes star went 3-of-6 for 14 yards after playing under center for the majority of the second half. Sanders was sacked five times and posted a team-worst 56.2 passer rating. He was eventually benched in favor of Tyler Huntley, which didn't sit well with some of his fans. Root took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to clap back at those criticizing Sanders' benching decision, comparing the quarterback to WNBA star Angel Reese. &quot;Shedeur Sanders has become the Angel Reese of the NFL, thanks to his supporters… Just like Reese’s fans, they claim any criticism of Shedeur has some sort of racist, micro-aggressive undertone to it, and they want the sports world to believe they are perpetual victims... It’s complete &amp; utter nonsense. The discourse around these two is insufferable,&quot; the Turning Point USA contributor tweeted. On a separate tweet, Root added that Shedeur Sanders isn't a victim of racism and whoever tried to push that narrative was in the wrong. &quot;The discourse around Shedeur Sanders has gotta stop. He’s not a victim of an “unfair system”. Claiming racism against the NFL, Browns and anyone that criticizes him, is ridiculous,&quot; he wrote. Outside of Kenny Pickett, every Browns quarterback took the field on Saturday, with Sanders struggling to emulate the performance he put on against the Carolina Panthers in his preseason debut.Derek Carr criticizes Shedeur Sanders' benching during Rams game Recently retired NFL quarterback Derek Carr took exception to the Cleveland Browns benching Shedeur Sanders during the LA Rams game. After a tough outing, Sanders left the game in the fourth quarter. Carr believed that Sanders would have benefited from the 2-minute drill to end the game.&quot;I need to understand why we don't get to see @ShedeurSanders run this 2 minute drill? Wouldn't you want to see your young QB operate in this situation? Get him more reps for the future? I didn't see the whole game so maybe he already showed enough? Help me understand this...,&quot; Carr tweeted on Saturday.Sanders is a polarizing figure, and entering the NFL has taken the mixed opinions about him to a new level.