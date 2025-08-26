"Shedeur Sanders is being blackballed for not growing up in poverty": NFL fans react as Angel Reese gets dragged into "racism" discourse on Browns QB

Shedeur Sanders has come under the scope after struggling against the LA Rams in the Cleveland Browns' preseason finale on Saturday. Sports content blogger and fitness trainer, Dominique Clare, dragged the Browns QB into a "racism" discourse with WNBA star Angel Reese.

Ad

"Shedeur Sanders and Angel Reese have the most delusional fans on Earth. Everything is the fault of racism, their teammates, the refs, coaches, racism, the opponents, owners, and racism," Clare tweeted on Sunday.

Dominique Clare @DomClare Shedeur Sanders and Angel Reese have the most delusional fans on Earth. Everything is the fault of racism, their teammates, the refs, coaches, racism, the opponents, owners, and racism.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When fans caught a glimpse of Clare's tweet, drawing comparisons between Sanders and Reese, they had some interesting reactions.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Nothing delusional about it. Angel gets KKK treatment from whites & Shedeur is being blackballed for not growing up in poverty," one tweeted.

⚜️Z-Beaux⚜️ @Crunk_Ratchet Nothing delusional about it. Angel gets KKK treatment from whites &amp; Shedeur is being blackballed for not growing up in poverty🤷🏽‍♂️💯

Ad

"Angel Reese I can agree… shedeur on the other hand should literally be starting they not even giving him a far chance to win wdh," another added.

"Shedeur had some good looking mechanics and style. Don't know the kid, but if he is anything like his Dad's early days, he might have that I'm better than anybody here and you ain't seen anybody like me. However the Browns Organization isn't good for any QB," a third commented.

Ad

Here are a few more reactions.

"Gabriel threw a hideous pick 6 and then fumbled a handoff in his 1st game. They both had one good game and one bad game. This is the problem with modern society. Everyone overreacts to whatever they just saw. People act like he's a finished product after 2 preseason games," one wrote.

Ad

"They are all delusional! lol," another added.

"I don’t think Cleveland wanted him only the owner not saying they intentionally sabotaged him but they aren’t keen on keeping him lol just look at the coach and gms face when they showed them after drafting shedeur they didnt look happy lol," a user tweeted.

Ad

Sanders completed three of six passes for 14 yards and lost a total of 41 yards while playing against the Rams. He was also pulled out of the game with just two minutes remaining on the clock.

Shedeur Sanders expected to make Browns' 53-man roster

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

The Browns are expected to keep Shedeur Sanders on the 53-man roster for the 2025 season. The quarterback was previously linked with being cut, but after the Browns traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders, Sanders is set to remain in Cleveland.

Ad

The Browns have announced that Joe Flacco will be their starting QB for the upcoming season. Sanders is expected to compete with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the QB2 spot.

The Browns will host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7 for their 2025 regular-season opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.